A regally sophisticated home in the old country

’London calling at the top of the dial



After all this, won't you give me a smile?’

Welcome back to the foremost neighborhood in that city of the Queen's grace (may God save her), Chelsea. Tour this remarkably sophisticated home in the heart of North London, bedecked in gracile decor, garnished with surreptitious style and flavored with finite fervor.

A regal home, conscientious of its ancestry in the form of classical architecture, but spruced up with a hint of contemporary elegance—this is one home that holds the haughty veneer of a middle-aged aristocrat at a fundraising gala for poverty.

Wipe your shoes on the mat and step into a dreamlike abode.