A regally sophisticated home in the old country

MC Sutherns MC Sutherns
The Bromptons: Chelsea, Roselind Wilson Design Living room
’London calling at the top of the dial

After all this, won't you give me a smile?’

Welcome back to the foremost neighborhood in that city of the Queen's grace (may God save her), Chelsea. Tour this remarkably sophisticated home in the heart of North London, bedecked in gracile decor, garnished with surreptitious style and flavored with finite fervor. 

A regal home, conscientious of its ancestry in the form of classical architecture, but spruced up with a hint of contemporary elegance—this is one home that holds the haughty veneer of a middle-aged aristocrat at a fundraising gala for poverty. 

Wipe your shoes on the mat and step into a dreamlike abode. 

1. Relaxation quarters.

Living Room and Dining Area Roselind Wilson Design Living room
Roselind Wilson Design

Living Room and Dining Area

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

The soft blue tones of this room meld beautifully with the hushed pale colors of the furniture. A full length window pays homage to the classical, and is assisted by a gorgeous chandelier above the dining space

A dun ottoman sits calmly before the noble fireplace, blending into the room's aura with aplomb. All in all, a tidy introduction. 

2. Mess hall.

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Kitchen
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

The kitchen is a countenance between minimalist beauty and contemporary themes. The four-square appliance layout speaks to the latter, while the horseshoe counter and cupboard units apply to the former. 

The addition of the waiting area is a touch of class.

3. Right this way, sir.

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Roselind Wilson Design

Entrance Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Now we begin to truly see the classic themes that are dotted throughout the house. Instantly ignoring the obvious (the Mary Poppins painting), we are drawn to the ornate carved dresser and Athena statue that are, without a doubt, the twin hallmarks of an overzealous corridor.

4. After you Ma'am.

Drawing Room Roselind Wilson Design Living room
Roselind Wilson Design

Drawing Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Entering the living room, one cannot help but marvel at the ceiling design, as well as the rather poignant absence of Michelangelo's 'The Creation of Adam' in the centerfold. This slight twist on the expected adds character to a room already bursting with quality.

The matching sconces, the interplay between carpet and furniture…

5. No, please, I insist.

Drawing Room Roselind Wilson Design Living room
Roselind Wilson Design

Drawing Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

… the gilded mirror above the fireplace, and the rather surprising flat screen television tucked away in the corner.

It's like Downtown Abbey but with more gadgets.

6. Hints of raspberry.

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairs
Roselind Wilson Design

Entrance Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Much like an impostor at a wine-tasting, one can admire the sensuality of this arrangement without actually understanding its purpose.

The candles are lovely. 

7. Queen's bed.

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

That's exactly what you will feel like upon this beast of burden. You may need a step ladder to achieve the climb though.

That being said, the coloring is well thought out, again reaching for softer and more natural tones that give an air of calm repose.

8. Vanity much

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

The pattern on the drawers matches that seen on the bed, which is a large selling point for us. That's just good old fashioned accessorizing.

9. Pipe ol' boy?

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Picture Grandpappy here with his long-stem in hand and one eye closed, as he surveys the family he sired with casual disgust and a hint of homicidal. 

The only thing keeping him from it is that one grandkid who keeps topping off his Johnny Walker.

On a serious note, this rounds off the master bedroom with a masterstroke. 

10. Tigerlily.

Furniture and Artwork Roselind Wilson Design Bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture and Artwork

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Flowers.

On flowers.

On flowers. 

11. Modernity Miss.

Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Welcome to the grand bathroom, the coup de grace, the pinnacle of sophistication.

A stunning marble top is offset by a soothing olive green unit, across from an egg-like bath that is all contouring and serenity.

12. Parlor.

Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Bathroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

And then without so much as a wave, there is this spa unit cunningly stored away in the bathroom alcove. It's everything from bubbles to oil in this playroom.

13. Madam, if I may?

Guest Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Small bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Guest Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

The guest bedroom is in no way under performing either. Symmetry is achieved in the decor, through the gentle red lampshades and a central wall-hanging. The colors reflect a minimalist taste and cements the room in a natural-light and natural-feeling aura. 

14. Carly Simon.

Guest Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Small bedroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Guest Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Another alcoved vanity table, holding fast to the theme which runs throughout the home. Superb.

15. Bathroom deux.

Guest Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Guest Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

This little minx is one of our favorite rooms so far. The lighting is simply gorgeous, and the external basin adds a touch of the post modern to a clearly classic home. It all just looks so… . appealing. 

16. Bring your work home.

Home Office / Study Roselind Wilson Design Study/office
Roselind Wilson Design

Home Office / Study

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

And why not? With this stunning home office, it may be preferable to never leave the home again.

A great use of space, this little room opens up a world of possibilities. 

Was there anything that especially stood out for you? Was here anything you wanted to know more about? Comment below so we can get back to you!

