top 5: from perfect patios to 25 wooden pergolas that will encourage you to put one in your garden

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
homify
The garden edition of our top 5 is here! Are you excited? We are! The sun is shining and all we want to do is to enjoy the weather, so why not grab your cellular phone, your tablet and read this top 5 article on garden so get inspired in turning your outside space the best it can be. So we start with the most popular article, and to be honest, our favorite too, Perfect patios to take inspiration from. We follow it up with 9 gorgeous plants to incorporate into your home, we pit stop at: Outdoor floors—10 ideas for patios and terraces. Then we move on to 11 garden DIY projects you simply HAVE to try! 

And the cherry on top: 25 wooden pergolas that will encourage you to put one in your garden.

Click here to get more ideas on modern gardens.

1.) Perfect patios to take inspiration from.

Who doesn't love a pretty patio that they can meander out onto, when the sun is out, for a coffee in the morning and some dinner in the evening? It's the ultimate garden addition, especially as the weather gets wonderfully warm, but if yours is in need of a serious style injection, have no fear as we are going to help with that, right now! 

Click here to see more! 

2.) 9 gorgeous plants to incorporate into your home.

Having plants in your home is good for plethora of reasons. They are not only beautiful to look at but are also great for purifying the air. Plants are even more important if you live in an apartment in the city, where vegetation is much harder to come by. Whether you have access to a garden or not, having plants in your home will do wonders for your health and your decor! 

Click here to see more!

3.) Outdoor floors—10 ideas for patios and terraces.

How can you make your garden look spectacular?

It's not as hard as you think…

Click here for more! 

4.) 11 garden DIY projects you simply HAVE to try!

You don't need to be a professional gardener to be able to see that all of these brilliant ideas would add serious life and vibrancy to any outdoor space, so if you fancy getting a little bit crafty, see which of these projects tempts you the most and have a go!

Click here to get your hands dirty! 

5.) 25 wooden pergolas that will encourage you to put one in your garden.

Imagine spending your evenings in the company of a glorious sunset, a cup of freshly brewed tea, a beautiful view and a good friend. Sounds like paradise, doesn't it? Having a garden, no matter how big or small, allows us to create a little piece of heaven right outside out home. It's a place to take it easy and enjoy life. It's a place that deserves your attention, because you deserve somewhere special to call your own.

Click here to see more! 

Did these articles inspire you? Tell us about it! 

