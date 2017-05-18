15 cool ideas to decorate your home

Home decor is an area where creativity and innovation can do wonders. Depending on the style of interior design- rustic, modern, classic, eclectic or Scandinavian, the living spaces can be decked up using elements that impart a chic visual appeal and loads of desirability.

Relying solely on vases, classic paintings or sculptural pieces for home decor is passé. These days, the interior designers and room decorators are leaning more towards functional decor- selecting furniture, furnishings & upholstery that has a decorative worth by itself. In this way, trendy & fetching practical items are doubling up as decor in addition to their primary functionality. Accent walls, bold colors, planters and designer wallpapers are also adding to the list of elements providing practical decoration, particularly in the dining room, living room and bedroom.

Today at homify, let us explore 15 such smart & snazzy ideas to pimp up your home spaces and give them that added edge. Get, set, go!