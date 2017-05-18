Your browser is out-of-date.

15 cool ideas to decorate your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room
Home decor is an area where creativity and innovation can do wonders. Depending on the style of interior design- rustic, modern, classic, eclectic or Scandinavian, the living spaces can be decked up using elements that impart a chic visual appeal and loads of desirability. 

Relying solely on vases, classic paintings or sculptural pieces for home decor is passé. These days, the interior designers and room decorators are leaning more towards functional decor- selecting furniture, furnishings & upholstery that has a decorative worth by itself. In this way, trendy & fetching practical items are doubling up as decor in addition to their primary functionality. Accent walls, bold colors, planters and designer wallpapers are also adding to the list of elements providing practical decoration, particularly in the dining room, living room and bedroom.

Today at homify, let us explore 15 such smart & snazzy ideas to pimp up your home spaces and give them that added edge. Get, set, go!

1. Look at that lamp in the center of the ceiling!

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

2. Bright & eye-catching cushions and the modish coffee table nail it here.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room Living room,sofa,cushions,floor lamp,coffee table,piano,pattern,mustard,teal,vases,view,curtains
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

3. Sober yet stylish furniture, patterned wallpaper and neutral palette- sophistication in full bloom.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room living room,sideboard,wallpaper,table lamp,midcentury,armchair,coffee table,pineapple print,curtains,grey,yellow,walnut flooring
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

4. Glass is a timeless promise of clear elegance.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom shoes,shoe cabinet,shoe storage,vintage,vintage cabinet,table lamp,vase,art
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

5. Mirror as a wall hanging reflects dapper utility.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase hallway,coat hook,drawer,mirror
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

6. Woody humility teamed up with dark gray finesse.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Kitchen Kitchen,tiles,backsplash,kitchen cupboards
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

7. The graceful ceiling adds zing to the pleasing simplicity.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room living room,wallpaper,furniture,storage,custom storage,cabinetry,pattern,ceiling lighting,artwork,blue,white
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

8. Designer wallpaper, the green relief & the posh discoid lamp ring in restful poise.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

9. Patterned floor tiles bring a hint of flair into the white winsomeness.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bathroom Bathroom,vanity,sink,taps,toilet,towel radiator,pattern,tiles,flooring,walnut,white
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

10. A vibrant pop of color enlivens this space.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

11. White dining set teamed with glossy bright elements ups the hearty quotient manifolds.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Dining Room
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

12. Bold colored bed linen & the rich blue hued Buddha bust amp it up with contemporary refinement.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

13. Colored glass bottles in different sizes & shapes on the glass shelf doll up the bathroom.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design BathroomDecoration
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

14. Quirky pictures in simple frames add a funky dimension.

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Living Room
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

15. Clear glass baubles make for urbane lamps & vases.

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Dining Room dining room,sideboard,table lamps,wallpaper,patterned wallpaper,dining table,dining chairs,art,grey,blue,wicker,ceiling lights
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

This loft apartment combines classic flair with modern charm: you can't miss!
Which of these inspired you the most to copy?

