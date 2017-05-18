Your browser is out-of-date.

11 extremely chic DIY upcycling ideas

Upcycling old & discarded items is always a wonderful idea when you are looking to give a creative touch to your home spaces without seeking help from interior designers and room decorators. Decking up your home with innovatively created elements lends that extra zing and oodles of style. Upcycling imparts an added advantage of versatility- functionality can be changed and enhanced by upcycling different elements; wood, mesh and metal items are quite popular for the same.

Today at homify, we are going to look into 11 inspiring DIY ideas wherein different upcycled products with new as well as additional practicality up the visual appeal of spaces like the living room, kitchen, store room, dining space, etc. These ideas also offer smart hacks to cover plain walls and furnish minimalist spaces in an unconventional way. Here we go!

1. Crude wooden log for supporting lamps.

2. Mini wooden table with storage; you can paint/ laminate the planks and add handles too!

3. Wooden plank base for a tiny vertical garden.

5. Crate shelves as open showcase.

8. How about this multifaceted wall held wine crate?

9. This natural candle stand made of engineered wood, housed in a painted wooden crate makes for a graceful decor on your coffee table.

11. Engineered dark wood plank…

fitted with modern hooks and fixed onto the wall; this unique “wardrobe” is apt for a minimalist corridor/ hallway or mud room.

What other DIY hacks do you have up your sleeve? Share with us in comments!

