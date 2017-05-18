11 extremely chic DIY upcycling ideas

Upcycling old & discarded items is always a wonderful idea when you are looking to give a creative touch to your home spaces without seeking help from interior designers and room decorators. Decking up your home with innovatively created elements lends that extra zing and oodles of style. Upcycling imparts an added advantage of versatility- functionality can be changed and enhanced by upcycling different elements; wood, mesh and metal items are quite popular for the same.

Today at homify, we are going to look into 11 inspiring DIY ideas wherein different upcycled products with new as well as additional practicality up the visual appeal of spaces like the living room, kitchen, store room, dining space, etc. These ideas also offer smart hacks to cover plain walls and furnish minimalist spaces in an unconventional way. Here we go!