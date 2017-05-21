A comprehensive guide to gorgeous landscaping projects

When it comes to landscaping your garden, it can seem like a mammoth task that happens magically after you've hired a team of amazing landscape architects, but you really do need to know what you are letting yourself in for. The finished product is one thing, but if you don't know how much disruption you'll be facing, it could come as a massive shock, which is why we're so glad to have stumbled across a project that usurped the entire garden of a home and shows just how much effort everything took! Whatever you do, don't start planning a large landscaping project until you've taken a look at these pictures!