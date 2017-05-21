A comprehensive guide to gorgeous landscaping projects

When it comes to landscaping your garden, it can seem like a mammoth task that happens magically after you've hired a team of amazing landscape architects, but you really do need to know what you are letting yourself in for. The finished product is one thing, but if you don't know how much disruption you'll be facing, it could come as a massive shock, which is why we're so glad to have stumbled across a project that usurped the entire garden of a home and shows just how much effort everything took! Whatever you do, don't start planning a large landscaping project until you've taken a look at these pictures!
Blimey! This isn't a small undertaking! All of the garden has been excavated in order to make room for something really special, but what was it?
Ahhhh, so this is what was happening! Never mind how much effort it must have taken to install a fountain, just look how much turf was laid and how many plants had to be planted! What a lead up to the front door.
We can only imagine how long the diggers must have been hired for, in order to rip out all the old fashioned garden! But having such a stripped back canvas to work with must have been great.
Simple but stylish, the amount of grass here means that this was an extensive turf-laying project that must have taken such a lot of hard work! It's so worth it though, as this garden looks neat and mature, instantly.
Hello! We see a concrete pad being laid for something! It's bound to be amazing, as the rest of the garden is so special, but this is a lot of effort!
Ahhh, so this is why the concrete pad was being laid! What a gorgeously grand addition to a stunning garden! With all the old grass and plants ripped out, it makes perfect sense to install something seriously luxurious and different!
Imagine looking out of your windows and seeing this messy scene! The one thing to take away from this picture, however, is that there are plenty of sapling trees being planted, which means that in the future there will be some seriously lovely and mature trees.
Now you can see that the future of this garden will only ever be more and more fantastic! Sweeping greenery, punctuated with pretty trees and sleek steps all make for a classic landscape.
Technically, there's nothing really wrong with this paving, but it is a little tatty and uninteresting. Ripping it all out and relaying it would take a lot of time, but it could make for such a stylish entrance, as we'll show you now…
Ok, so all the effort was worth it! A crazy-paving path has a lot more character and charm and just look at how some mature trees have improved the edges as well. This scene lends such drama and grandeur to the home itself.
Naturally, a garden that has been totally redesigned should make room for that last indulgence that we all want… a swimming pool. Seeing this prep stage really shows how complicated a pool build can be though!
Great landscaping, a perfect pool and handsome hardscaping has finished this entire project so perfectly! This was by no means a small undertaking, as a whole, but when you drink in the after pictures, it was so worth it!
