4 country homes that make city living a distant memory!

Klassieke woning | Numansdorp, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
We love being urbanites and surrounding ourselves with the fun and culture of a buzzing city, but there are a few houses out there that make us want to wave goodbye to the hustle and bustle and move out into the country. Today, we are going to show you four of the homes that literally have us craving fresh air and rural seclusion and it's all down to the genius of the architects that have created them. If you've ever been tempted by a sprawling country estate with a multitude of bedrooms and fabulous gardens, these homes might be the final push to make you actually buy one, so don't say that we didn't warn you!

1. A contemporary cottage vibe.

Klassieke woning | Numansdorp, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
Stone walls, gorgeously muted colors and picture perfect greenery have all combined to create the most fantastic facade here that gives out such a welcoming and homey vibe. There is a tangibly traditional cottage aesthetic going on, with white wood accents and a dark gray roof, but that little contemporary elements really keep this home functional and fabulous, such as those dormer windows! Let's see a few more details!

A wooden front door with a cute seasonal wreath looks perfect!

Klassieke woning | Numansdorp, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
Can we take a minute to fall in love with this rear terrace? Wow!

Klassieke woning | Numansdorp, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
What a perfect setting for this country dream home!

Klassieke woning | Numansdorp, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
2. A very modern country manor.

Vrijstaande woning | Sterksel, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
Now THIS is a home that would tempt even the most devoted urbanites to move out into the country! The sleek and modern styling of the building lends itself to looking as chic as any inner-city home, but a few piquant rustic touches, such as wooden window shutters and muted colors really add in a pretty rural tone to the whole house. We love the subtle and manicured gardens as well, which really bridge the gap between city landscaping and luscious country greenery! Let's see a little more!

This home has such a natural rural stature!

Vrijstaande woning | Sterksel, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
A sociable rear terrace is the perfect addition.

Vrijstaande woning | Sterksel, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
Wooden window shutters and a terrific garden room add such charm.

Vrijstaande woning | Sterksel, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
3. It's not all wooden cabins in the country!

Herenhuis | Doetinchem, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
It's no secret that you can generally get more for your money in the country than you do in the city, so how about considering selling that chic urban apartment and investing in a whopping rural mansion, like this delicious one? Large, stoic and wonderfully dark, this house is everything that we want in terms of luxury living within a stunning setting. The contrast of the dark house and white wood accents looks utterly spectacular and the symmetrical design maintains such a classic mansion look. Gorgeous! Let's see some more!

Symmetrical landscaping has really finished this facade to perfection.

Herenhuis | Doetinchem, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
This grandiose terrace is something else! Who needs the city?

Herenhuis | Doetinchem, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
4. Let's get super traditional!

Riet gedekte woning | Leek, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Modern Houses
We've saved the most classically country house for last, as this white render and thatched roof number is simply breathtaking, don't you agree? The ultimate rustic retreat, this home has everything that a country home should have and despite being a new-build property, it looks so old fashioned and lovely. Seriously, this is such a chocolate box village home and yet, has the sprawling proportions any family would love! Let's see some more of this house!

Just look at this roof! No wonder master craftsmen have to install them!

Riet gedekte woning | Leek, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Modern Houses
A covered terrace adds valuable extra space and a little modernity.

Riet gedekte woning | Leek, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Modern Houses
If you love these country homes, take a look at  this article next: The house that redefines country style.

Artistic home with Pyramid view
Are you ready to move out to the country?

