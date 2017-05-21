4 country homes that make city living a distant memory!

We love being urbanites and surrounding ourselves with the fun and culture of a buzzing city, but there are a few houses out there that make us want to wave goodbye to the hustle and bustle and move out into the country. Today, we are going to show you four of the homes that literally have us craving fresh air and rural seclusion and it's all down to the genius of the architects that have created them. If you've ever been tempted by a sprawling country estate with a multitude of bedrooms and fabulous gardens, these homes might be the final push to make you actually buy one, so don't say that we didn't warn you!