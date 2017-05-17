13 unusual decor ideas to make your home more you!

Giving a personal touch to the furniture, furnishings & decoration is what makes living spaces feel like home, lending it a chic character that speaks volumes about the inhabitants. Room decorators & interior designers have time & again stressed on personalizing home decor to bring something extra into living spaces irrespective of the style adopted- be it colonial, modern, Scandinavian or classic. Whether it is a pop of flamboyance in the living room, a ceramic touch in the bathroom, woody elegance in the attic or cozy lighting in the bedroom, injecting a personal touch makes your home more YOU.

Today at homify, let us walk through 13 unusual decor ideas that give your spaces that personal touch to add extra zing and homey feel. Take a peek and be inspired!