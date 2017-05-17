Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 unusual decor ideas to make your home more you!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Aviation Collection, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Loading admin actions …

Giving a personal touch to the furniture, furnishings & decoration is what makes living spaces feel like home, lending it a chic character that speaks volumes about the inhabitants. Room decorators & interior designers have time & again stressed on personalizing home decor to bring something extra into living spaces irrespective of the style adopted- be it colonial, modern, Scandinavian or classic. Whether it is a pop of flamboyance in the living room, a ceramic touch in the bathroom, woody elegance in the attic or cozy lighting in the bedroom, injecting a personal touch makes your home more YOU.

Today at homify, let us walk through 13 unusual decor ideas that give your spaces that personal touch to add extra zing and homey feel. Take a peek and be inspired!

1. Refreshing nook with recycled comfort.

Chelsea Town house, By Hedayat Ltd By Hedayat Ltd Eclectic style garden
By Hedayat Ltd

Chelsea Town house

By Hedayat Ltd
By Hedayat Ltd
By Hedayat Ltd

2. Black poise of canoe-shaped wine cellar.

Aviation Collection, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

3. Flying high on luminous sophistication.

Aviation Collection, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

4. Sturdy and cushy for well rounded comfort.

Aviation Collection, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

5. Colorful jazz of eclectic style & unconventional allure.

Vintage-Department.com - A loja, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

6. Lit up in delicate warmth.

Vintage-Department.com - A loja, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com HouseholdHomewares
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Blending designer radiance with simplistic nobility.

Vintage-Department.com - A loja, Vintage-Department.com Vintage-Department.com ArtworkOther artistic objects
Vintage-Department.com

Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com
Vintage-Department.com

8. Branched illumination adds to classic elegance.

Living Clássico e Contemporâneo, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Classic style dining room Wood Beige
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados

Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

9. Cheery hues of modern sumptuousness.

Cozinha Alegre e Sofisticada, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern Kitchen
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados

Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

10. Varicolored ceramic charisma for white simplicity.

Appartamento a Viareggio, Marco Innocenti Architetto Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto

Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto

11. Modish, innovative and hearty.

Apartment E&E, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kitchen
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

12. Warm snugness with dapper refinement.

Haus K, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

13. Rustic meets classic for snug brightness.

La Bodicese B&B, Marco Innocenti Architetto Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto

Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto
Marco Innocenti Architetto
A resplendent modern home cut from the past
How do your home spaces reflect your style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks