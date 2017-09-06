Your browser is out-of-date.

15 decor ideas to make your home unique

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone Black
Loading admin actions …

Decorating you home is not only about placing appealing trinkets, vases or art-pieces in your living room or hallway. Choice of color palette, furnishings, upholstery, lighting fixtures, furniture as well as day-to-day utility items can also double up as decor, and this is what today’s homify story is all about.

Today we bring to you 15 wonderful modern ideas in which different elements- be it exclusive decor or decor as added functionality- have been beautifully presented such that they up the visual appeal of the home spaces, whether it is the bedroom, living room, bathroom or dressing room. Different combinations of design styles like rustic, eclectic, classic, etc., colors and materials have been employed by room decorators & interior designers to complement the architectural design amazingly. Have a look!

1. Sunny vibes of yellow,

Townhouse drawing room niche pr Living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
niche pr

Townhouse drawing room

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

trendiness of turquoise, graphic & geometric patterns for a greater 21st century feel; various textures add to the chic quotient.

2. How about some eclectic art and rusticity of brick & reclaimed wood?

open plan sitting and dining room homify Living room Wood Blue
homify

open plan sitting and dining room

homify
homify
homify

3. Homely hallway with metal, timber and stone.

hallway homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone Black
homify

hallway

homify
homify
homify

4. Brick wall and homespun lighting ring in the jazz here.

warehouse brick wall bedroom homify Eclectic style bedroom Bricks Brown
homify

warehouse brick wall bedroom

homify
homify
homify

5. Bathed in cool comfort of blue, winsomeness of white and uncluttered restfulness.

master bedroom niche pr Eclectic style bedroom Wood Blue
niche pr

master bedroom

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

6. A pop of color, a dollop of style and oodles of coziness- the hues take the cake!

open plan sitting dining room niche pr Modern Living Room Silver/Gold Grey
niche pr

open plan sitting dining room

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

7. Neutral colors and elegantly formal suggestions of modishness nail it in this office-cum-library.

office and library over double garage niche pr Study/office Brown
niche pr

office and library over double garage

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

8. Ah the ageless allure of black & white!

master bathroom with his and her bespoke vanity unit niche pr Classic style bathroom Copper/Bronze/Brass White
niche pr

master bathroom with his and her bespoke vanity unit

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

9. Smart sophistication- this glass feature wall in the hallway brings in lots of style and adds to the well lit stance.

glass wall in hallway to allow light into the rear guest twin bedroom homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
homify

glass wall in hallway to allow light into the rear guest twin bedroom

homify
homify
homify

10. Rich colors, luxurious accents and the refreshing touch of rusticity; look at that brick wall!

twin guest bedroom homify Modern Bedroom
homify

twin guest bedroom

homify
homify
homify

11. Panache of originality- the Shakespearean bust

Spitalfields sitting room by Pascoe Interiors niche pr Living room Wood Black
niche pr

Spitalfields sitting room by Pascoe Interiors

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

& the futuristic mannequin lamp amp it up in style; the contemporary sofa and the silk floor rug inject snazzy pattern.

12. Game for these stuffed felt animal heads to make a quirky statement in your kids’ room?

Stuffed felt animal heads -Rhino,Giraffe,Rabbit,Hippo.Rhino and Fox. brush64 Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
brush64

Stuffed felt animal heads -Rhino,Giraffe,Rabbit,Hippo.Rhino and Fox.

brush64
brush64
brush64

13. These recycled industrial rails are a great hack for your bathroom, kitchen or vertical garden.

Industrial heavy duty recycled galvanised towel rails. brush64 HouseholdHomewares
brush64

Industrial heavy duty recycled galvanised towel rails.

brush64
brush64
brush64

14. Log onto uncomplicated handcrafted flair- stash away toys,

rectangular rattan log baskets with wheels & handles brush64 Living roomFireplaces & accessories
brush64

rectangular rattan log baskets with wheels & handles

brush64
brush64
brush64

laundry and sundry items with these rattan log baskets bearing wheels & handles.

15. Give your simple wall the trophy of finesse with this 3D laminated walnut wood bull head. Majestic, no?

laminated walnut bull head trophy. brush64 Living roomAccessories & decoration
brush64

laminated walnut bull head trophy.

brush64
brush64
brush64
10 amazing solutions for hot summer sun!
Which of these are going to sit in your home?

