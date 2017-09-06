15 decor ideas to make your home unique

Decorating you home is not only about placing appealing trinkets, vases or art-pieces in your living room or hallway. Choice of color palette, furnishings, upholstery, lighting fixtures, furniture as well as day-to-day utility items can also double up as decor, and this is what today’s homify story is all about.

Today we bring to you 15 wonderful modern ideas in which different elements- be it exclusive decor or decor as added functionality- have been beautifully presented such that they up the visual appeal of the home spaces, whether it is the bedroom, living room, bathroom or dressing room. Different combinations of design styles like rustic, eclectic, classic, etc., colors and materials have been employed by room decorators & interior designers to complement the architectural design amazingly. Have a look!