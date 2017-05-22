Your browser is out-of-date.

Make your guests feel more at home with these 13 bedroom decor steps

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
When we have people visiting and staying with us, we are ready to impress them, either by showing them our city, the best local restaurant or even our home. We become the ultimate hosts! (Or we aim for it!) 

If you have an extra room in your home that you don't know what to do with it, or you are looking to spruce up your current guest bedroom, we got 13 steps for you to make your guests feel more at home. So let us call the professionals to help on this one. 

Let's make these rooms cozy and let's also dress them to impress. Shall we? 

1. Cozy bed & fun art.

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

How incredible is this bed? Can't you just see yourself having the best dreams in it? We certainly can. What makes this bedroom interesting is the combination of the colors and the fun wall art. Muuuuuuuuuuuu.

2. Funky decor.

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Why does your guest bedroom have to be all adult-like? Well, it doesn't. Here is a great example of what a little decal can do to a room. Not only does it look chic it also looks fun! Atari games anyone?

3. Storage.

Master Bedroom Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Bedroom Plastic Purple/Violet
Sergio Mannino Studio

Master Bedroom

Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio

Make space for storage! People visiting will always be with their suitcase and gear, and living from a suitcase is never fun. 

4. Minimal.

Ridgeview Showhouse, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Ridgeview Showhouse

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

Minimal will always equate to chic and clean and it never goes out of style. Can you imagine this room ever becoming boring or outdated?

5. Work desk.

Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Classic style bedroom
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk

Villa

Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk

Having a work desk is always a good idea. Depending on your guest, a space to sit and read, work on their laptop or just that extra space will add charm to the room. 

7. Lighting.

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bedroom
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Lighting is key. The worst situation is when you walk into a room and can't find the switch or have poor reading light. This is easily fixable with table lamps, standing lamps and depending on the light, it could be a work of art in itself. 

8. Rest area.

Renovation at 7 Wooster, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Bedroom
KBR Design and Build

Renovation at 7 Wooster

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

If you have the space, why not create a mini lounge area for your guest bedroom. A rug, a couch and some pillows will do wonders for any room. 

9. Space for more storage.

Victoria Square, London SW1W APT Renovation Ltd Modern Bedroom house extension,house renovation
APT Renovation Ltd

Victoria Square, London SW1W

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd

More storage, please! Closet storage, clean desks and tables are all quite helpful for your guests things. 

10. Using colors.

Hammersmith Grove, London, W6 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Bedroom house renovation,house extention
APT Renovation Ltd

Hammersmith Grove, London, W6

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd

Don't be afraid to use colors. Colors can be added on the walls, with the furniture, and with any simple decor bedroom, the sheets are a great way to add that pop into a room. 

11. Balcony.

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bedroom
Klopf Architecture

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

This is the ultimate bedroom space. The balcony/ terrace makes any room more appealing. It is the passage way from inside to outside without leaving your room. A way for you to look out into the world from the comfort of a bedroom. 

12. Entertainment.

Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Classic style bedroom
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk

Villa

Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk

This is crucial, entertaining your guests is the whole reason why you have a guest room to begin with. A TV is the basic entertainment tool. But you don't have to limit the room entertainment to just one TV. Games, books, can add a lot to a bedroom. 

13. Access.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Bedroom
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Probably the most important thing for a guest is access. Being able to come and go at any time will make your guests feel comfortable and most importantly, they will not bother you. 

Do you have a guest room that needs a spruce up? 

