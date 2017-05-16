Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: from a 700 ft² prefab home built in 45 days to 10 perfect cozy homes

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern Garden
So we have reached that time of the week once again! You asked for it, you got it! Here are the best articles of the week, chosen by you. If you missed them, here is your chance to take a peek, if you have already read them, it is a great time to re-read them. 

We take you through Ready in 45 days— a 700 ft² prefab home with space for all your stuff to 12 small bathrooms that are BIG on style!,  we pit stop at 10 signs your home is organized! We also give you The 5 things you need for a perfect home entrance, and finally something every one should see: 10 perfect houses for those who think small equals cozy.

Shall we?

1.) Ready in 45 days— a 700 ft² prefab home with space for all your stuff.

Yes.. it is all true! This home was built in 45 days… a true hit among our readers. 

Click here to see this marvel. 

2.) 12 small bathrooms that are BIG on style!

Come along & be wowed by these 12 amazing bathrooms that quite convincingly sing- good things come in small packages!

Click here to view the article. 

3.) 10 signs your home is organized!

This article is pretty great as it gives you tips on how to maintain your home organized by doing little things on a daily basis.. 

Click here to see if your home is up to par. 

4.) The 5 things you need for a perfect home entrance.

Easy ways to impress your guests and yourself! 

Click here to see more! 

5.) 10 perfect houses for those who think small equals cozy.

Living in compact and uncomplicated housing has been a popular topic as of late, and the trend is not slowing down. When once, home owners wanted to show off their wealth, taste and status with huge glamorous, over the top manors and mansions, now more and more people are finding pride in how small their homes can be.

Click here to see the rest! 

Did your favorite article or home make it to our top 5? 

