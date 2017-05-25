A house filled with statement pieces, you can't miss!

Here at homify, we love going through endless lists of projects and thousands of images to find something extraordinary. If you're looking for anything inspiring relating to architecture and design, you are sure to find something suited to your tastes here. Good quality design ideas are implicit, and we see hundreds of homes every day that are utterly satisfying in good style.

However, every now and again we come across a single project that makes a unique impression. Leaping beyond the requirements for excellent standards in design and style, we sometimes come across these endeavors that take a leap of faith in opting for bold features and aesthetic experiments. Although this is risky and can easily go wrong, we commend the designers who manage to take that step, and honor those who succeed.

Today, we will look at just such a success, with a house that is filled with statement pieces of furniture and art, bold colors and features that make quite the impression. Join us and immerse yourself in this unusual and joyful home!