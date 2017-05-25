Your browser is out-of-date.

A house filled with statement pieces, you can't miss!

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
Here at homify, we love going through endless lists of projects and thousands of images to find something extraordinary. If you're looking for anything inspiring relating to architecture and design, you are sure to find something suited to your tastes here. Good quality design ideas are implicit, and we see hundreds of homes every day that are utterly satisfying in good style. 

However, every now and again we come across a single project that makes a unique impression. Leaping beyond the requirements for excellent standards in design and style, we sometimes come across these endeavors that take a leap of faith in opting for bold features and aesthetic experiments. Although this is risky and can easily go wrong, we commend the designers who manage to take that step, and honor those who succeed. 

Today, we will look at just such a success, with a house that is filled with statement pieces of furniture and art, bold colors and features that make quite the impression. Join us and immerse yourself in this unusual and joyful home!

Classical influence.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

The classical theme of this room certainly puts it in another category. You can achieve similar classical heights with incorporating magnificent marble in your own home. 

Scandinavian inspiration.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Our first stop in this house may not seem particular eye-catching at first sight, but if you take a minute to appreciate the continuous expanse of timbre on the floors and furniture, you are sure to value this exceptional design.

Big impressions with subtle colors.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

High quality materials.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Sometimes the finest details make the biggest statements.

Eye-catching light features.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

This glorious glass chandelier is noteworthy in itself, but in this image we can also appreciate the diffuse lighting pattern it brings to the room in an elegant twist. 

Bold prints.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

This stunning botanical print for bedding is colorful and captivating. 

Futurism.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Another bedroom in the home reveals an entirely different aesthetic, but one none the less impressive. 

We can certainly see that this is the mainstay of this home's design success—the ability to have entirely different aesthetics for different areas of the home. 

Eclecticism.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Waves of color.

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

What was your favourite statement piece in this home?

