A home brought to life with subtle colors

When we think of memorable interior decoration and design, we often imagine that designers need to rely on statement pieces and impressive features to catch each person's eye and get them talking about the design choices. With the project we are to view today, however, we are simply reminded that the subtler things in life often make the best difference, although not the biggest.
With this apartment in Chatsworth Road, London, the creatives at Studio Duggan carefully calibrated the color scheme of the home in a manner that is both stylish and comforting. Although the color variations are gentle and unimposing, we find the rooms and halls of this home to be vibrant and full of life.
If you don't believe that subtlety can win the day, we challenge you to take a look at this home's interior, and see whether you can resist the beauty of its colors.
This glass chandelier with colored glass teardrops is something to behold, yet the colors blend so effortlessly together to produce an ensemble reminiscent of nature.
Complete with glossy subway tile on the walls and hydraulically pressed tiles on the floor, this entryway set the scene for a home in which extraordinary attention had been given to the finer design notes, and where the rooms had been carefully coordinated.
The elegance of carved wooden banisters and a glass chandelier is beautiful but not frigid, as this foyer seems like a space where you can easily make yourself comfortable.
A window seat is an excellent feature for any home to have, but we can see how it can be even more enhanced by the use of earthy neutrals.
Lastly, we can see how the old building is reimagined, with the tiling of a fireplace in glossy subway tile. This soft, subtle pastel blue is sure to transform the entire atmosphere of the room into one of calm and relaxation.
This house definitely reminded us how you can change your home with color. Now take a look at what you can do with lights!