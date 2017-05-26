A home brought to life with subtle colors

When we think of memorable interior decoration and design, we often imagine that designers need to rely on statement pieces and impressive features to catch each person's eye and get them talking about the design choices. With the project we are to view today, however, we are simply reminded that the subtler things in life often make the best difference, although not the biggest.

With this apartment in Chatsworth Road, London, the creatives at Studio Duggan carefully calibrated the color scheme of the home in a manner that is both stylish and comforting. Although the color variations are gentle and unimposing, we find the rooms and halls of this home to be vibrant and full of life.

If you don't believe that subtlety can win the day, we challenge you to take a look at this home's interior, and see whether you can resist the beauty of its colors.