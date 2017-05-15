Here at homify, we simply adore it when professionals seek to unearth the character of project and implement strategies calibrated to accentuate the true nature of a building.

Today we find such a project, with the interior design of a home in London. Working closely with the clients of the project, the interior designers of this home carefully planned a design and decoration scheme to suit the character of the house, which is a period property with strong classic features.

Joining us for a tour of the halls of this home, you will truly immerse yourself in a house that has been decorated to reveal it's inherent and original character. The result is a home that is congruent and harmonious. Enjoy!

Houses: a period property reimagined for modern times