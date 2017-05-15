Your browser is out-of-date.

Houses: a period property reimagined for modern times

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Here at homify, we simply adore it when professionals seek to unearth the character of project and implement strategies calibrated to accentuate the true nature of a building. 

Today we find such a project, with the interior design of a home in London. Working closely with the clients of the project, the interior designers of this home carefully planned a design and decoration scheme to suit the character of the house, which is a period property with strong classic features. 

Joining us for a tour of the halls of this home, you will truly immerse yourself in a house that has been decorated to reveal it's inherent and original character. The result is a home that is congruent and harmonious. Enjoy!

Color accents.

In the entrance hall of this house, we already get a sense of the stately elegance that will prevail throughout. The evocative color print in contrast to the antique blue vases provides a play with color that is subtle yet effective. 

Luxurious bedroom details.

Rich and heavy fabrics are used to signify opulence and luxury. 

Minimalism in the bathroom.

Building color.

In the living room, we can once again see a stately classical design, and here we can also see layers of subtly contrasting colors upon one another to create a visual interest and rhythm.

High-class study.

Our last image of this home gives us a corner in the study, and what an attractive corner it is! A modernized armchair doesn't loose the authority of the classic study lounge, and traditional features, such as the wooden book case, finishes this look. 

For a similarly impressive home, take a look at this loft apartment which combines classic flair with modern charm. 

Let us know what you though about this home in the comments.

