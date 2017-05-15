Here at homify, we simply adore it when professionals seek to unearth the character of project and implement strategies calibrated to accentuate the true nature of a building.
Today we find such a project, with the interior design of a home in London. Working closely with the clients of the project, the interior designers of this home carefully planned a design and decoration scheme to suit the character of the house, which is a period property with strong classic features.
Joining us for a tour of the halls of this home, you will truly immerse yourself in a house that has been decorated to reveal it's inherent and original character. The result is a home that is congruent and harmonious. Enjoy!
Houses: a period property reimagined for modern times
In the entrance hall of this house, we already get a sense of the stately elegance that will prevail throughout. The evocative color print in contrast to the antique blue vases provides a play with color that is subtle yet effective.
Rich and heavy fabrics are used to signify opulence and luxury.
In the living room, we can once again see a stately classical design, and here we can also see layers of subtly contrasting colors upon one another to create a visual interest and rhythm.
Our last image of this home gives us a corner in the study, and what an attractive corner it is! A modernized armchair doesn't loose the authority of the classic study lounge, and traditional features, such as the wooden book case, finishes this look.
For a similarly impressive home, take a look at this loft apartment which combines classic flair with modern charm.