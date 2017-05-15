A warm apartment full of charm that you will fall in love with!

Imagine a penthouse looking out on the building tops of London… what a dream! A prime location with a prime view, not to mention the generous space provided by a penthouse layout. Today, we stumbled across just such a dwelling, and completely fell in love with its interior design and decor. Hold the line, and you will soon see why.

This perfectly positioned penthouse on Gloucester Road had been taken up as a project by Bhavin Taylor Design, a firm of interior design and decorating, based in North London. What you will find in exploring the interior of this apartment, and therefore the design style of the professionals, is an unmatched warmth and charm that permeates an entire living space.

We invite you now to join us and take a look at how a penthouse space was turned into a welcoming and stylish abode!