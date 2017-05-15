A warm apartment full of charm that you will fall in love with!

Imagine a penthouse looking out on the building tops of London… what a dream! A prime location with a prime view, not to mention the generous space provided by a penthouse layout. Today, we stumbled across just such a dwelling, and completely fell in love with its interior design and decor. Hold the line, and you will soon see why.
This perfectly positioned penthouse on Gloucester Road had been taken up as a project by Bhavin Taylor Design, a firm of interior design and decorating, based in North London. What you will find in exploring the interior of this apartment, and therefore the design style of the professionals, is an unmatched warmth and charm that permeates an entire living space.
We invite you now to join us and take a look at how a penthouse space was turned into a welcoming and stylish abode!
The interior designers for this project was certainly not afraid of mixing different patterns, and their risk definitely paid off. Here we can see wallpaper with a geometric inclination, yet the sideboard standing in front of it has something else entirely going on. The resultant combination produces a quaint and charming effect.
To start off our tour, we thought we'd give a little context to the living space. From this perspective, we can see the view the apartment has access to, and this definitely makes this home an enviable living space in its own. However, as we are sure you can already ascertain from this first look, the design and decor makes this home all the more special.
The kitchen boasts of a rich timber combined with sandblasted glass, steel and charcoal working space. An industrial style features prominently, but there is also a warmth emanating from the room.
Glass display cabinets are utilized to store shoes. Not only is aesthetically unique and pleasing, but it also offers another level of functionality, in that you can easily see the options at your disposal, although they are all neatly stowed away.
The bathroom of this apartment offers an elegant and eye-catching background with impressive marble. Now take a look at how you can master the use of marble in your own home.