Minimalism perfected in a penthouse

We've been on a delightful journey of exploring modern penthouses lately, and we don't think we will get tired of it any time soon. From richly decorated to the epitome of modernism, a penthouse layout provides the perfect backdrop for an interior design scheme perfectly suited to the owner's unique tastes and the latest in contemporary trends and fashion.
Today, we have another wonderful penthouse we found that we'd like to share with you, and we are sure you will love it as much as we do. This particular model revels in the characteristic luxury that is usually associated with penthouses, but its design is distinctly minimalist. With a streamlined style and an uncomplicated layout, this modern apartment inspires with its unassuming, yet utterly stylish decor. A minimalist style is often difficult to get excited about, but this home definitely stirs up immediate interest. Take a look for yourself…
The few pieces of color brought into the design are so placed to draw your eyes across the design of the room, and to bring a sense of weight and balance without over-burdening the room with elements.
A mark of exceptional interior design is, of course, the ability to effectively emphasize the strengths and best features of the room or building you're working with. Although we know much can be achieved and changed with furniture and decorations, we invest time and money in finding the right structure of a home for a reason. Architecture and interior design are inseparable, and although the latter follows the former, they complement each other in an appropriate union.
In this case, the interior designers, Destilat Design Studio GMBH, had styled the rooms as such in order to draw ones eye to the lines of the building and highlight its geometric features.
This view on the interior of this minimalist penthouse gives us a unique glance at the subtleties in the design that make a huge impression.
In this living room area with a modern fireplace, there is a play between negative and positive space. There is a huge part of the wall that is simply white without any adornments, but the strip of the recessed wall which contains the fireplace is painted black, thus counterbalancing the significant white.
In this frame, we find the kitchen and dining room spaces. Immediately we get the sense of a postmodern environment with industrial influences. Take the dining table, for example. The sleek chairs seems as if it is suited to a high-class office rather than a home dining room. This is an alternative look for the home space, and it's a fresh perspective we are quite taken with.
This minimalist penthouse sure did stretch our perception of what can be done with very little! For another wonderful penthouse design by Destilat Design Studio GMBH, take a look at this stunner!