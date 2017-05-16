Minimalism perfected in a penthouse

We've been on a delightful journey of exploring modern penthouses lately, and we don't think we will get tired of it any time soon. From richly decorated to the epitome of modernism, a penthouse layout provides the perfect backdrop for an interior design scheme perfectly suited to the owner's unique tastes and the latest in contemporary trends and fashion.

Today, we have another wonderful penthouse we found that we'd like to share with you, and we are sure you will love it as much as we do. This particular model revels in the characteristic luxury that is usually associated with penthouses, but its design is distinctly minimalist. With a streamlined style and an uncomplicated layout, this modern apartment inspires with its unassuming, yet utterly stylish decor. A minimalist style is often difficult to get excited about, but this home definitely stirs up immediate interest. Take a look for yourself…