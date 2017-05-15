The velvet apartment you have to see!

Creating a stylish and elegant interior design style in any home can be a challenging endeavor, but one that will certainly pay off when done correctly. It is not uncommon for people to have a warm and charming decor in their home, but something that is still tasteful. The difficulty thus comes in finding just the right balance between comfort and elegance.

To demonstrate the effect we're referring to, we've brought you an inspiring home to peruse today, and this modern apartment is sure to leave you inspired with ideas to try out in your own home. Our focus in exploring this design resides on both the specific use of color, as well textures. If you pay attention to the expert color composition of the furniture and features, as well of the types of materials used, you will understand the designers achieved such a velvety and elegant look.

This apartment evokes a strong sense of style, wealth and comfort, all whilst reaching new heights in aesthetic pleasure. See for yourself!