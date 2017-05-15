The velvet apartment you have to see!

Creating a stylish and elegant interior design style in any home can be a challenging endeavor, but one that will certainly pay off when done correctly. It is not uncommon for people to have a warm and charming decor in their home, but something that is still tasteful. The difficulty thus comes in finding just the right balance between comfort and elegance.
To demonstrate the effect we're referring to, we've brought you an inspiring home to peruse today, and this modern apartment is sure to leave you inspired with ideas to try out in your own home. Our focus in exploring this design resides on both the specific use of color, as well textures. If you pay attention to the expert color composition of the furniture and features, as well of the types of materials used, you will understand the designers achieved such a velvety and elegant look.
This apartment evokes a strong sense of style, wealth and comfort, all whilst reaching new heights in aesthetic pleasure. See for yourself!
At the start of our tour, we lead you into the study of the apartment. An unusual starting point, no doubt, but one which plainly exhibits the look we had boasted about in the introduction. This room speaks of style and elegance, yet it seems like a comfortable and inviting place to spend your time.
Already we can see the velvety theme come to the foreground, with the shimmering grey rug that covers the majority of the floor area in the room.
With a wider angle view and a change of perspective, we can see that the study is, in fact, part of a larger, open-plan design.
Moving on to the dining area in the space, we find a magnificent suite that should have no difficulty in courting the hearts of all who see it. Situated on top of another shimmering, velvety rug, we find a slim dining room table, surrounded by a group of stylish shares in a Scandinavian style, and upholstered in rich fabrics. The chromium blue and charcoal complement each other exquisitely, and it is all topped-off with organically influenced glass ceiling lamps.
Beige is at the order of the day in the living room, but the velvety quality of the fabrics as well as textures is not lost here. The effect is multiplied by the use of sheer curtains and metallic accents in the lighting feature.
The extended space created by the use of reflective surfaces is balanced by the heavy velvet curtain, which brings a sense of serious elegance to the room.
This was certainly a home out of the ordinary! Now, take a look at more apartments that will make you turn your back on conventional houses!