Artistic home with Pyramid view

Today’s homify account features a residential project from the house of the London based interior designers & decorators JAM SPACE LTD. Taking over a single story structure overlooking the Pyramids of Giza, the design team along with the contractor accomplished the design job of this dwelling spanning a massive 15000 square feet. A celebration of the client's passion for Egyptian art, ornaments & history, this abode is a lavish visual delight in the interior as well as exterior. The expert design team successfully reinterpreted the client’s passion into a contemporary showcase that oozes practicality and graceful functionality in every nook & corner of the residence.

The client’s Coptic heritage sings in this new dream home of hers which also boasts of several furniture pieces & artifacts from her first home. The house is divided into social & private spaces and a formal reception area for professional guests. Within the private spaces, some zoning has been incorporated to accommodate the taste of the different members of the household. The one unifying element for all the spaces is the display of the family’s exhaustive art collection. Gathering information about artistic styles, Coptic patterns & materials, the desired design was achieved.

Let us take a closer look and be inspired by the artsy finesse that envelops this chic abode.