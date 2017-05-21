Your browser is out-of-date.

Artistic home with Pyramid view

Pyramid Hills Villa, By Hedayat Ltd Living room
Today’s homify account features a residential project from the house of the London based interior designers & decorators JAM SPACE LTD. Taking over a single story structure overlooking the Pyramids of Giza, the design team along with the contractor accomplished the design job of this dwelling spanning a massive 15000 square feet. A celebration of the client's passion for Egyptian art, ornaments & history, this abode is a lavish visual delight in the interior as well as exterior. The expert design team successfully reinterpreted the client’s passion into a contemporary showcase that oozes practicality and graceful functionality in every nook & corner of the residence.

The client’s Coptic heritage sings in this new dream home of hers which also boasts of several furniture pieces & artifacts from her first home. The house is divided into social & private spaces and a formal reception area for professional guests. Within the private spaces, some zoning has been incorporated to accommodate the taste of the different members of the household.  The one unifying element for all the spaces is the display of the family’s exhaustive art collection.  Gathering information about artistic styles,  Coptic patterns & materials, the desired design was achieved.

Let us take a closer look and be inspired by the artsy finesse that envelops this chic abode.

Plush facade.

Pyramid Hills Villa Eclectic style houses
The frontage conveys posh magnificence with a lush beautiful garden, a luxurious pool having generous pool deck for lounging, entertaining and dining, and large sculptures which express the deeply artsy temperament of the residents.

Creative reception.

Reception area Living room
Appealing modern art, traditional carpets, comfy sofas, woody warmth and minimalist lighting greet you as you enter the reception area.

Reception Living room
The aesthetic sensibilities conveyed here are a treat to the senses.

Clarity of stylish comfort.

Reception / Living Room Living room
The cozy living area adjoining the formal reception is demarcated from the professional seating space by twin fireplaces made of glass. These stunning glass fireplaces do not obstruct the fluidity of space and also facilitate the view through the expansive windows.

Generous lounging.

Living room
The cushy sofa by Eklego Design, throw pillows made of fabrics from Jam Space collections, modish glass top tables, zingy lighting and eclectic wall decor amp up the desirability quotient of this spacious living room.

Sumptuous all the way.

Dining room Eclectic style dining room
The dining room with grandmother's Art Deco dining set is an inviting space. The wall tiled with aged square mirrors reflects the outside; the glass slider leads outdoors. Look at those pendant lights!

Spirited sass.

Entertainment bar area Eclectic style dining room
This entertainment area with a bespoke bar created by Encode Design is yet another appealingly designed social space.

Regally restful.

Bedroom overlooking Pyramids Eclectic style bedroom
Moving to the private spaces, this commodious master bedroom boasts of floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an amazing view of the pyramids. On the adjoining side, transparent white-framed sliding doors lead to the pool area. The bedside lamps look charming; did you notice that cozy recliner with the big lamp?

Master bathroom- a royal experience.

Master bathroom Eclectic style bathroom
The spacious master bathroom with luxurious finishes dazzles in modern refinement. All the elements exude avant-garde pizzazz with a promise of snug opulence. The woody details bring warmth in the poised ambiance. Care for a soak in the bathtub?

Arty in the powder room.

Powder Room Eclectic style bathroom
In the powder room a metal screen was so designed as to represent patterns seen at a Coptic art retrospective, to line the mirror wall. The shiny floor offers a snazzy complement.

For the teenage vibrancy.

Teenager's bedroom Eclectic style bedroom
The white wall covered in graffiti by a local artist, and the bright blue curtains reflect the flamboyance so typical of the teenage years.

Novelty for the boys.

Boy's bedroom Eclectic style bedroom
In the bedroom meant for the client’s boys, the Andrew Martin wallpaper overlaid with Arabic calligraphy decks up the walls innovatively. The motivational quotes of the wallpaper and the quirky light present a novel style of wall decor.

In the homey heart.

Kitchen
This endearing modern kitchen has a sleek, glossy design enlivened by the splashback of handmade blue tiles. The white preponderance with the cream-ish tinge, stylish lighting and the welcoming breakfast bar with white chairs win you over.

Did this home inspire your artistic side?

