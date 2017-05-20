Spacious penthouse with ideas to copy

Vienna based interior architects from destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH have created a commodious and chic penthouse in Linz. The main highlights of this airy home are its ceilings which reach up to 6.5 meters in height, and the open sloping roof that gives this modern apartment a touch of lightness. Today on homify, let us tour this wonderful penthouse and take our pick for inspiring ideas. Ready? Here we go!
The centrally located open generous space with living, dining and cooking areas bears the 22 ft high open sloping roof. Warm and coarse textured materials lend stylishly inviting accents, creating a very comfy ambiance.
In the open-plan living room is the modish fireplace demarcating the dining and lounging areas. With a concrete base and coarse roughing, this fireplace doubles up as a decorative feature in this room. Both in color and structure, this fireplace makes for a striking contrast to the puristic white walls & the light wooden floor. Good old wood & white!
The dining & kitchen areas are well lighted; the thoughtful lighting in the kitchen allows you to work conveniently in the kitchen. Look at those innovative pendant lights!
In the background, you see the modern hollow staircase leading to the gallery on the upper floor. The gallery also adds to the open, generous spatial effect. The white preponderance is winsome, as usual. The large light wood dining table forms the decent central & grounded counterpart to the high sloping roof and the tranquil white decking up the walls. Did you notice those yellow chairs?
The roomy modern kitchen with its dapper dark gray tones stands out clearly from its surroundings and makes for a stunning visual itself. Luminous elegance, clear lines, handle-free fronts and contemporary high-tech appliances complete the modish look.
Amply lit, the bathroom is decked up with modern purism. High-quality materials and a refreshing clarity sing in chic notes of simple finesse. The gray tonality imparts a sober feel. Wooden accents offer warmth and comfort. The clear glass shower cabin, the appealing twin sink vanity adorned in wood & white, the open white racks and the overall visual lightness make this bathroom a desirable space.