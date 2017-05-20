Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Spacious penthouse with ideas to copy

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
Loading admin actions …

Vienna based interior architects from destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH have created a commodious and chic penthouse in Linz. The main highlights of this airy home are its ceilings which reach up to 6.5 meters in height, and the open sloping roof that gives this modern apartment a touch of lightness. Today on homify, let us tour this wonderful penthouse and take our pick for inspiring ideas. Ready? Here we go!

Fetching openness.

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Living Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

The centrally located open generous space with living, dining and cooking areas bears the 22 ft  high open sloping roof. Warm and coarse textured materials lend stylishly inviting accents, creating a very comfy ambiance.

Fired up in style.

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Living Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

In the open-plan living room is the modish fireplace demarcating the dining and lounging areas. With a concrete base and coarse roughing, this fireplace doubles up as a decorative feature in this room. Both in color and structure, this fireplace makes for a striking contrast to the puristic white walls & the light wooden floor. Good old wood & white!

Lit up in creativity.

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

The dining & kitchen areas are well lighted; the thoughtful lighting in the kitchen allows you to work conveniently in the kitchen. Look at those innovative pendant lights!

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

In the background, you see the modern hollow staircase leading to the gallery on the upper floor. The gallery also adds to the open, generous spatial effect. The white preponderance is winsome, as usual. The large light wood dining table forms the decent central & grounded counterpart to the high sloping roof and the tranquil white decking up the walls. Did you notice those yellow chairs?

Modern wholesomeness.

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kitchen
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

The roomy modern kitchen with its dapper dark gray tones stands out clearly from its surroundings and makes for a stunning visual itself. Luminous elegance, clear lines, handle-free fronts and contemporary high-tech appliances complete the modish look.

Washed in radiance.

Penthouse B, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Bathroom
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

Amply lit, the bathroom is decked up with modern purism. High-quality materials and a refreshing clarity sing in chic notes of simple finesse. The gray tonality imparts a sober feel. Wooden accents offer warmth and comfort. The clear glass shower cabin, the appealing twin sink vanity adorned in wood & white, the open white racks and the overall visual lightness make this bathroom a desirable space.

A guide to the perfect terrace garden
Which of these ideas inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks