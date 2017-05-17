A resplendent modern home cut from the past

Imagine strutting through the marble halls of old, where toga's dominated the fashion scene and billowing diaphanous robes were a common sight. Arched colonnades set out in megalithic style and feature, rose gardens within halls so large that birds flutter beneath granite domes, unaware of their cage.
Step back into a time when extravagance was found in humility, and ostentatiousness was akin to poverty. A time when silence was embraced, not endured, when a smile was worth more than an annual wage, when value was ascribed to manners, not wealth.
As with any resplendent dream, it is no longer a hallmark of society.
But perhaps just a taste can bring it back…
To the front right we see a modern mix between suave entrance lounge and relaxing post-modern exhibition. The rug interplays exceptionally well with the thematic wall designs.
Cock an eyeball on this masterpiece. Seemingly cut from a royal quarry, this is the wedding centerpiece of modern homes.
Despite this view, do not be misguided—you're looking at the front two sections of quartered open plan upper floor.
Just wait and see.
If we swing left face for a moment, we can see the gorgeous views dominating the surrounding vista. Between us and said vista is a superbly dressed dining table, done in a casual elegance that oozes debonair appeal.
Lets not ignore the fireplace smoldering away in style.
Creeping further around the middle wall, we enter a luxurious living room, set like the jewel in the basket of a crown. Again, the furniture, decor and floor intermingle to contribute to the theme of the home.
From another angle we get a better idea of exactly what this home is appealing to.
Aside from the decidedly exciting cage swing chair, this room is made sultry by the full length window that offers an uninterrupted view of the world beyond.
One step further in, we come to a cross between a modern kitchen and something that might be found in the History Museum of Pompeii.
The wood-on-smoke theme is simply au revoir and goodnight.
The stove top is set in a granite island done in a gorgeous triple decker style.
Behind that winks the glossy lacquered veneer of the kitchen necessaries, all tucked away in a sublime smoky cabinets.
Behind the casual entrance hall we find a wonderful extension in terms of a casual coffee table set for four. Again, the theme of the home is carried in the colors and style of this small alcove.
From here you can clearly see how the wooden walling meshes with the cut-stone look. Dark grey slate meets rich mahogany, meets quail-egg flooring.
Superb.
Now for the gander into the underworld. And here we find more of the same. An austere staircase descends into an implicitly casual downstairs living room, replete with all the fundamentals of a magical experience.
The furniture is but an extension of the upstairs style, looking like volcanic magma in its prime.
But the second fire place is tastefully set up to help fill a therapeutic ambiance in the home. The quail-egg floor also reaches downstairs, as though the home is carved from the precious shell itself.
And well, would you look at that.
A hot tub downstairs? Please and thank you.
Welcome to the flagstone bedroom that Fred Flintstone would drool over.
We are impressed with every aspect of this room—but what really grabs the goose by the gut is that down to the bed linen itself, this home doesn't deviate from its identity.
Compliments to the chef.
We end this throwback with a look into the bathroom—just as pristine and elegant as the rest of the home. The flagstone floor is an unorthodox twist on a home that already does not conform to any standards.
You know you wouldn't hesitate to drop the towel in this radiation of luxury.