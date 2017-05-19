The ultimate seaside home!

destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH, Vienna based interior architects, have come up with a brilliant designer seaside home that offers contemporary comforts and a stylish living in its chic modernity. With an appealing palette, this designer hub extends visually sound interiors, poolside luxury and a jazzy street-side facade which is sure to turn many heads. Christened “Apartment P2”, this one is worth a visit.
So, today, let us have our homify tour of this amazing dwelling and be awed by the exquisite design. Come along!
The exterior face of this home makes it appear closed to the outside, at the first glance- horizontally grooved shutters are topped by a vertically grooved woody cover above. But… ..
Surprise! The thoughtful concept smartly conceals the jazzy interiors which can now be glimpsed into- the open shutters on the ground level reveal large clear glass windows with white curtains, in the social spaces. On the first floor as well, the transparent windows are covered with white curtains and the window shutters are such that when closed, they seamlessly merge into the surrounding woody wall/ cover. Fantastic indeed!
Moving inside, on the ground floor you are greeted by the warm, chic and snug living room with avant-garde elements for absolute luxury. The centrally situated fireplace adds a pop of style into the lounging & dining areas while keeping them cozy. The dining space is at a slightly lower level than the lounge; the stairway with the hollow wooden steps and vertical stainless steel rods for rails leads to the first level.
With a woody ceiling, this lounge packs a sophisticated punch. Look at the 2 types of walls! The lighting at the intersection of wall & ceiling adds poised radiance. This space receives ample natural light and its neutral palette & finessed accents ring in a delightful suggestion of uncomplicated refinement. The wall decor is tasteful.
In the dining area good for 6, the dining set extends a hearty welcome. The round wooden dining table, metallic-legged white chairs, stylish pendant lights and the multicolored rug – all convey contemporary charm. Relish delicacies here while you enjoy a heart-to-heart with your family!
In the kitchen, gray grace dominates. Did you notice the designer surface pattern on the handle-free wall cabinets?
The terrace extends modish comfort out of those 4 walls. Enjoy a swim, laze by the poolside with a drink while soaking in the warm sunshine & cool sea breeze, or have that much deserved Sunday brunch in the partly covered cozy dining area on the terrace deck- inviting outdoor spaces at their trendiest best!