Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The ultimate seaside home!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH, Vienna based interior architects, have come up with a brilliant designer seaside home that offers contemporary comforts and a stylish living in its chic modernity. With an appealing palette, this designer hub extends visually sound interiors, poolside luxury and a jazzy street-side facade which is sure to turn many heads. Christened “Apartment P2”, this one is worth a visit.

So, today, let us have our homify tour of this amazing dwelling and be awed by the exquisite design. Come along!

Innovative aspect.

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Houses
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

The exterior face of this home makes it appear closed to the outside, at the first glance- horizontally grooved shutters are topped by a vertically grooved woody cover above. But… ..

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Houses
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

Surprise! The thoughtful concept smartly conceals the jazzy interiors which can now be glimpsed into- the open shutters on the ground level reveal large clear glass windows with white curtains, in the social spaces. On the first floor as well, the transparent windows are covered with white curtains and the window shutters are such that when closed, they seamlessly merge into the surrounding woody wall/ cover. Fantastic indeed!

Interiors.

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Living Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

Moving inside, on the ground floor you are greeted by the warm, chic and snug living room with avant-garde elements for absolute luxury. The centrally situated fireplace adds a pop of style into the lounging & dining areas while keeping them cozy. The dining space is at a slightly lower level than the lounge; the stairway with the hollow wooden steps and vertical stainless steel rods for rails leads to the first level.

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Living Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

With a woody ceiling, this lounge packs a sophisticated punch. Look at the 2 types of walls! The lighting at the intersection of wall & ceiling adds poised radiance. This space receives ample natural light and its neutral palette & finessed accents ring in a delightful suggestion of uncomplicated refinement. The wall decor is tasteful.

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Dining Room
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

In the dining area good for 6, the dining set extends a hearty welcome. The round wooden dining table, metallic-legged white chairs, stylish pendant lights and the multicolored rug – all convey contemporary charm. Relish delicacies here while you enjoy a heart-to-heart with your family!

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Kitchen
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

In the kitchen, gray grace dominates. Did you notice the designer surface pattern on the handle-free wall cabinets?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Trendy outdoors.

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Terrace
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

Apartment P2, destilat Design Studio GmbH destilat Design Studio GmbH Modern Terrace
destilat Design Studio GmbH

destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH
destilat Design Studio GmbH

The terrace extends modish comfort out of those 4 walls. Enjoy a swim, laze by the poolside with a drink while soaking in the warm sunshine & cool sea breeze, or have that much deserved Sunday brunch in the partly covered cozy dining area on the terrace deck- inviting outdoor spaces at their trendiest best!

This home went from tacky to trendy!
Did you take your pick for ideas to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks