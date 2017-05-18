This loft apartment combines classic flair with modern charm: you can't miss!

Today’s homify story features “Appartment H&M”, a Vienna based home created by interior architects from destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH. The unusual interiors of this home have been conceived & designed by combining the decadent magnificence of original period features with new design elements which firmly & convincingly situate the spaces in the current day. The interior is based on the combination of the elegant classic elements which characterize the ceilings, with the contemporary style of furnishings particularly the fetching lights. The open space, that houses a kitchen & dining area, looks like a striking picture. The color tones change in the sleeping area, adapting to the different functionality, and the ambiance becomes very restful; a playful vibe greets you as you enter the kids' room.
The interior is loaded with inspiration for those looking to bring an outmoded home up-to-date while preserving its most charming antique characteristics. Sounds interesting? Take a look!
Ah those ceiling decorations, a real masterpiece! Lighting fixtures play a key role in this space, not only in terms of visual comfort, but also quite significantly in terms of alluring design: in the kitchen there are industrial lights; the romantic tutu lamp over the Scandinavian-style dining set rings in soft palliative suggestions of style. The pendant lights in the center of the room offer yet another aspect of winsome grace.
Wood & white- the evergreen combo! The white preponderance, ample natural light & roomy open character make this space very bright. The curtains are also lightweight & white colored, making for the perfect accompaniment. The light colored parquet flooring is very fashionable and ups the chic quotient for this kitchen-cum-dining area.
Notice that comfy recliner on the floor- a great example of shabby chic!
This view from another angle shows the various elements forming the unique mix, especially the kitchen. The modular kitchen with its essential & clean lines and suspended lamps with concrete lampshades, decorated ceilings, the hearty dining space, the cozy nook and the winsome decor- it is a very heterogeneous set of elements, that match perfectly and tastefully. From here, you can also get a glimpse of the living room inside.
The small living room is intimate and refined with its neutral palette of gray, brown and of course, white. The ceiling is less intricate, but the ceiling height and those large windows make for a really remarkable bright space. Here, a cushy carpet has been employed instead of wooden parquet flooring; along with the comfy couch, it offers an absolutely cozy feel.
The heavy gray curtains bring you to the private area. The lighting here is soft and gentle as in a romantic fine dining restaurant and offers an unexpected yet welcome departure from the clear luminosity of the two social rooms we just visited. Nevertheless, there are some visual references to the previously seen elements: the tutu lamp hanging in the bedroom beyond but visible from inside the bathroom, and the rug in here made of the same brushed material as the carpet from the small living room.
The bathroom is amazing with the tub on one side, and the washbasin on the other. The wall behind the washbasin is lined completely with mirrors, so as to augment the illumination from the spotlights above & give an illusion of a greater amplitude.
Care for a hot soak?
Going for the curtains, bypassing the option of a door for privacy, is thoughtful. With the curtains drawn, the bathroom is hidden from sight. It’s a smart & brave alternative to a door, and one that more private people are quite likely to reject. But it definitely looks appealing and saves space too!
The tutu lamp at the center of the ceiling offers eye-catching functional decor in this bedroom. Having low bed and for that matter, all the furniture (just look at that white armchair) low to the ground highlights the minimalist character of the room, making it appear even more sparingly furnished than it actually is. Nevertheless, the furnishing as well as decor elements are aesthetically sound and agree beautifully with each other. The white “side-tables” are pretty noteworthy. However, the star of the show is the flooring- the fish-parquet, the unifying element of this residence. Along with the white, gray & blue tones, the parquet floor offers a welcoming sight.
The tutu lamp offers a vibrant pop of color that thoroughly enlivens the room. Carpets offer a safer & softer surface for play, but the most interesting feature is undoubtedly the wigwam visible in the mirror in the second image. With those cushions and the pouf, this room has very well chosen functional as well as decorative elements ideal for a child’s room.
Downplayed patterns have been used to keep this room visually in line with the rest of the apartment, while also adding some variation. The floor is not the usual fish-parquet, patterned & carpeted floor is what you find here. The bed is also higher than that in the other bedroom. Did you see the playful wall decor?