This loft apartment combines classic flair with modern charm: you can't miss!

Today’s homify story features “Appartment H&M”, a Vienna based home created by interior architects from destilat DESIGN STUDIO GmbH. The unusual interiors of this home have been conceived & designed by combining the decadent magnificence of original period features with new design elements which firmly & convincingly situate the spaces in the current day. The interior is based on the combination of the elegant classic elements which characterize the ceilings, with the contemporary style of furnishings particularly the fetching lights. The open space, that houses a kitchen & dining area, looks like a striking picture. The color tones change in the sleeping area, adapting to the different functionality, and the ambiance becomes very restful; a playful vibe greets you as you enter the kids' room.

The interior is loaded with inspiration for those looking to bring an outmoded home up-to-date while preserving its most charming antique characteristics. Sounds interesting? Take a look!