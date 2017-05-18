Retro-style furniture dolls up this vintage home

Today’s homify account celebrates a dwelling with oodles of chic vintage character and the originality of retro furniture. This home, created by Italy based architects from MARCO INNOCENTI ARCHITETTO, is a charming abode of contemporary details, woody nobility and the timeless charm that is typical of retro-style furniture.

This retro style allows for spectacular results in interior design in a very convenient manner. Used, antique and reclaimed furniture lends a nostalgic vintage ambiance to the home, thereby imparting a distinct flair of singularity.

This article gives you a sneak peek into the stylish temperament of vintage Italian furniture in a modish Viareggio based home that has been given a renewed vibrancy with a generous dollop of antiquity. Curious? Let’s explore!