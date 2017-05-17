This snug home embraces color and modern furniture!

A home created by the architects from Kiev based Kornienko-Partners, today’s homify home inspiration is all about tastefully bringing together different design styles & making it look like a million dollars. A colorful contemporary home with industrial flavors and rustic hints, this one is a winner through & through.
Join us as we take a closer peek at the interior spaces of this amazing dwelling and be inspired by the mind-boggling ideas that make this home stand out. Let’s go!
How about some tea and cake while you cheer for your favorite baseball team?
The hallway leads to the open plan living area where we have the kitchen, dining and lounge spaces. The illumination doubles up as decor, thanks to its peppy format. The dining set bears a dining table and a mix of stools & colorful chairs for seating. The well lighted open kitchen is decked up in contemporary gloss as well as homespun brick accents.
Note the modern storage/ display shelves hidden behind the wooden slider- another contemporary garnish for this primarily industrial delicacy! The wall decor over the coat hanger is not bad either.
This hallway holds an appealing promise of a visually sound mix and match inside. With wood, exposed brick walls, and utilitarian pieces dominating the scene, the industrial preponderance is evident. The typically industrial ceiling lights add to the classic industrial flair. A touch of modernity comes from the different colors used and the wonderful lit closet behind the wooden slider. The important thing is to choose one style as the main protagonist and pitch in some details of the other. The raw woody essence of the floor gives a somewhat rustic feel that is amply inviting.
Just look at that bright comfy lounge! The multi-hued upholstery on that cushy couch, classy wall with finessed decor and the innovative low wooden table with wheels complement the other elements of this living room brilliantly to extend an absolutely welcoming stance. Every component- be it industrial or modern- agrees with the others aesthetically, including the various colors that work wonderfully together, creating a visual treat of an interior space.
Airy and simple, this eclectic bedroom has been done up keeping only the most essential items needed in a room and removing the rest, creating a feeling of openness. Though singing in pleasing notes of a refined blend of contemporary & industrial with a vintage zing thrown in, this room has essentials stand out without any visual chaos. Those designer chairs, similar to the ones in the dining area, lend a vintage touch to amp up the visual element. The world map forming the smashing wall decor gets lit up by the illumination along the ceiling boundary. The mix and match of lighting styles is yet another feather in the cap of elegant design adorning this bedroom.
Just imagine taking a cool shower in this lovely space, with the designer modishness for company! The bright yellow & wood make for amazing choices to employ for the shower cubicle. Don’t miss those open glass racks!
Separated from the shower by sliding glass doors is the washing & toilet area; this space bathes in the glory of white complemented by the earthy touch of the brick wall and dark colored wood-effect tiles. The sparkling vanity & lime green portion of wall housing the hanging toilet add to the posh feel. With strategic yet visually sound lighting, this bathroom is no less than a delightful sight.