This snug home embraces color and modern furniture!

A home created by the architects from Kiev based Kornienko-Partners, today’s homify home inspiration is all about tastefully bringing together different design styles & making it look like a million dollars. A colorful contemporary home with industrial flavors and rustic hints, this one is a winner through & through.

Join us as we take a closer peek at the interior spaces of this amazing dwelling and be inspired by the mind-boggling ideas that make this home stand out. Let’s go!