Lovely modern apartment with creative suggestions

A residential project from the Vienna based interior architects DESTILAT DESIGN STUDIO GmbH, this apartment has been given trendy interiors and alluring design. With aesthetic detailing and thoughtful choice of materials, the interior spaces of this home have been given a creative look that bears warm hints of style. Today on homify, let us explore this wonderful example of designer elegance and originality of concept. Come along!
Neutral & sober palette, innovative lighting, light wood parquet flooring and airy accents deck up this kitchen-cum-dining room. Look at that kitchen island with a stand! Clean lines, uncomplicated elements and simplistic detailing nail it in this space.
The no-frills homey character of the dining set adds oodles of heartiness to the dining area. The white chairs beautifully complement the gray-topped wooden dining table.
Singularity of the illumination using pendant lighting conveys out-of-the-box thinking for appealing design.
The impressive modishness of the thoughtful chic details stands out; among them the lamps hanging over the dining area, celebrating the ageless poise of crystal, make for the most fetching feature. The floral decor on the table adds freshness.
Leading inside from the kitchen-cum-dining room, you reach the living room. The elegant living room, perfectly embodying “less is more”, is well lighted and airy. Velvet holstered couches, furry rug, white walls with aesthetic decor, and comforting ambiance- this room has it all it takes to offer snug repose. The lights, a suspension without shade & a floor lamp next to the couch, add to the ample natural radiance flooding in.
Drawing those curtains, you can also temporarily close off the kitchen-cum-dining room from the living area for privacy if need be.
Moving in from the other side of the kitchen, you reach the modern bedroom loaded with restful flair and effortless style. The stylish bed, blue chairs, neat decor & luminous accents do the trick here. The two copper lamps on either side of the bed add a welcome zing.
Playful essence hogs the limelight in the kids’ room/ nursery, while preserving the design, simplicity & elegance at the core of the interior design. Adorable elements, lot of natural light and soothingly colorful details dominate in this room.
This space which leads you to the bathroom, is characterized by a couple of remarkable details. The patterned floor tiles make it look like a beautiful rug; the pendant copper lamps, the easy chair with cushy upholstery and the vase decor complete the snazzy look.
Characterized by tasteful restraint, this bathroom shines in its radiant & prim refinement. Stylish sink, mirror bearing cabinets, towel racks and an alluring tiled floor jazz it up in this bathroom. The natural light pouring in supplements the white hues. Notice the decor on the washbasin counter.
The wall flanking the bathtub bears the bath fittings; the grayish-white tinge on the wall looks dapper.