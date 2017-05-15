Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing house facades you won't forget!

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Houses
It doesn't matter how gorgeous the inside of your home is, if the exterior doesn't look on point, but what can you do to make it really special? We took a look at the ways that talented architects seek to make their properties stand out and boy oh boy, have we found some seriously cool facades! If you keep toying with the idea of updating the outside of your home, but not in the garden sense, we think you'll find your perfect style, right here, so let's take a look and see what appeals to you the most! Prepare yourself for some serious facade envy though. We didn't know that was a thing, but we have it now, so you might too! 

1. Vertical wood cladding…

Abbruch und Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

looks modern and rustic, all at the same time and creates such a lovely uniform look. The black accents really highlight the warmth of the wood too!

2. Smooth white cladding…

NEUBAU WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Modern Houses
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

is a contemporary classic facade finish and we will never tire of it! Add some seriously cool lighting too and you'll have a really special home.

3. Black agricultural cladding…

Neubau WOHNHAUS, di architekturbüro di architekturbüro Minimalist house
di architekturbüro

di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro
di architekturbüro

offers such a new and exciting facade look! Yes, it's a little Gothic, but in the best possible way and we could see this looking fantastic in a rural setting!

4. Horizontal wood cladding…

homify Modern Houses Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

really amplifies the width of a property. That's why we think it is perfect for one-story homes, which could look small in comparison to taller houses! So chic and almost Scandinavian!

5. Nothing but glass…

Butterfly House, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Houses Concrete
Feldman Architecture

Butterfly House

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

makes for a dramatic and intriguing facade that really grabs your attention and doesn't let go! You know that the interior would be super light and airy too. Erm… is that a living roof here as well? Now that's a great combo with all the glass!

6. Aluminium tongue and groove cladding…

Glass Wall House, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Houses
Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

has that fabulous industrial look that so many people seem to be keen to embrace right now. Hardy. sleek and wonderfully modern, it creates a stoic and secure-looking facade.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Galvanised metal and glass…

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

is the perfect balance of soft and opaque facade finishes that keep you guessing as to what the inside of the house looks like. We have to say that we really do like these metallic finishes!

8. Multiple cut-outs…

광안동 주택 - 2016년도 부산다운 건축상 수상, (주)에이도스건축사사무소 (주)에이도스건축사사무소 Modern Houses
(주)에이도스건축사사무소

(주)에이도스건축사사무소
(주)에이도스건축사사무소
(주)에이도스건축사사무소

make for a very contemporary home exterior and offers valuable insights as to how the inside must look too. Warm lighting really embellishes the look and create pretty little niches and nuances too.

9. Wood and white…

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Houses
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

isn't just an interior color scheme that is here to stay! The warmth of the wood and the crisp white contrast so perfectly and offer a lovely balance between retro and modern styling.

10. Rustic stone…

Refurbishment of existing house in Soller, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Rustic style house
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house in Soller

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

is sometimes, the only real option! For traditional or heritage homes, amazing chunky stonework really finishes the look to perfection, but you can emulate it with innovative stone cladding tiles that are now freely available.

For more cool facades, take a look at this article: 10 exterior coatings for pimping up your facade!

Stylish apartment shines in dark colors
Which of these styles really caught your attention?

