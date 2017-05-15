Amazing house facades you won't forget!

It doesn't matter how gorgeous the inside of your home is, if the exterior doesn't look on point, but what can you do to make it really special? We took a look at the ways that talented architects seek to make their properties stand out and boy oh boy, have we found some seriously cool facades! If you keep toying with the idea of updating the outside of your home, but not in the garden sense, we think you'll find your perfect style, right here, so let's take a look and see what appeals to you the most! Prepare yourself for some serious facade envy though. We didn't know that was a thing, but we have it now, so you might too!