Amazing house facades you won't forget!

It doesn't matter how gorgeous the inside of your home is, if the exterior doesn't look on point, but what can you do to make it really special? We took a look at the ways that talented architects seek to make their properties stand out and boy oh boy, have we found some seriously cool facades! If you keep toying with the idea of updating the outside of your home, but not in the garden sense, we think you'll find your perfect style, right here, so let's take a look and see what appeals to you the most! Prepare yourself for some serious facade envy though. We didn't know that was a thing, but we have it now, so you might too!
looks modern and rustic, all at the same time and creates such a lovely uniform look. The black accents really highlight the warmth of the wood too!
is a contemporary classic facade finish and we will never tire of it! Add some seriously cool lighting too and you'll have a really special home.
offers such a new and exciting facade look! Yes, it's a little Gothic, but in the best possible way and we could see this looking fantastic in a rural setting!
really amplifies the width of a property. That's why we think it is perfect for one-story homes, which could look small in comparison to taller houses! So chic and almost Scandinavian!
makes for a dramatic and intriguing facade that really grabs your attention and doesn't let go! You know that the interior would be super light and airy too. Erm… is that a living roof here as well? Now that's a great combo with all the glass!
has that fabulous industrial look that so many people seem to be keen to embrace right now. Hardy. sleek and wonderfully modern, it creates a stoic and secure-looking facade.
is the perfect balance of soft and opaque facade finishes that keep you guessing as to what the inside of the house looks like. We have to say that we really do like these metallic finishes!
make for a very contemporary home exterior and offers valuable insights as to how the inside must look too. Warm lighting really embellishes the look and create pretty little niches and nuances too.
isn't just an interior color scheme that is here to stay! The warmth of the wood and the crisp white contrast so perfectly and offer a lovely balance between retro and modern styling.
is sometimes, the only real option! For traditional or heritage homes, amazing chunky stonework really finishes the look to perfection, but you can emulate it with innovative stone cladding tiles that are now freely available.
