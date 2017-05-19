A modern penthouse to take your breath away

The penthouse suite has long been tied to images of opulence, success and luxury. In popular culture and media, all of the most prominent protagonists and celebrities find their abode in the penthouse of the most highly regarded building in town. Naturally, many of us use a penthouse as a template for a dream home of ultimate success.

Today, we will bring such dreams in to vivid realisation and breathe life into those impersonal templates. Penthouse V is a project by Destilat Design Studio GMBH, based in Wien, Germany. This interior design company clearly has an eye for good taste, and surely knows how to furnish homes of great elegance and luxury. Here, they designed this penthouse to perfection, and we bet you it's better than you imagined in your dreams.

Join us to explore!