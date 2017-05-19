A modern penthouse to take your breath away

The penthouse suite has long been tied to images of opulence, success and luxury. In popular culture and media, all of the most prominent protagonists and celebrities find their abode in the penthouse of the most highly regarded building in town. Naturally, many of us use a penthouse as a template for a dream home of ultimate success.
Today, we will bring such dreams in to vivid realisation and breathe life into those impersonal templates. Penthouse V is a project by Destilat Design Studio GMBH, based in Wien, Germany. This interior design company clearly has an eye for good taste, and surely knows how to furnish homes of great elegance and luxury. Here, they designed this penthouse to perfection, and we bet you it's better than you imagined in your dreams.
Join us to explore!
This image provides us a view of the kitchen, and the space has been inserted into the open-plan design of the aprtment like a building block. It is a distinct feature that grabs your attention and, of course, designates a very pparticular area for the sole purpose of culinary endeavours.
The kitchen perimeter is colored grey towards the outside, but the interior of the designated kitchen space is all in white, ensuring a clean and clear backdrop which you can fill with al types of exciting gastronomic experiments.
With our first image of the apartment, we get a good overview of what this home holds for us. At the very first sight, there is a sense of calm and gentleness that fills the space. The neutral colors and reliance on the use of wood creates a combination that ensures a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.
We can see the repeated use of grey and white in conjunction with the wood in the flooring and furniture, and this simple scheme is very effective.
From this perspective, we can also see the dining room area, which is conveniently and characteristically situated in front of the kitchen. This functional area is similar in style to the kitchen itself, keeping up the continuity of design and style, and ensuring a coherent ensemble.
The low lighting fixtures hanging over the dining table add an extra layer of elegance, with the elegance flat cone-shaped lamps hovering just on standing eye-level.
In this frame, we can see the living room section of the open-plan design. The space is divided by a statement fireplace, well-suited to the features and colors we had seen in the kitchen and dining room areas. The dark grey with more neutral beiges come in naturally, and seems to bring the perfect balance between the stark white of the walls and ceiling, and the warm tones of the wooden floor.
Last on our list, we visit the family bathroom of the home. The fine mosaic tiles and sheer curtains make this a space of luxury and indulgence. We wouldn't mind staying here for a while!
