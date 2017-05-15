Stylish apartment shines in dark colors

Entering the house, the corridor blends modern and rustic styles with an industrial touch through the lighting. On one side, you can see bold colors & matte surfaces and on the other you see a white brick wall illuminated contemporarily along the corner of the ceiling. The industrial lights along the center of the ceiling light up the path as you move towards the social spaces, walking on the shiny light wooden parquet floor. A really smart hack is the huge mirror on the brick wall, that reflects light to add up to the luminous accents and also gives an illusion of a bigger space.