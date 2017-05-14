Your browser is out-of-date.

This cozy refurbished home is full of poise

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Majorca based architects Tono Vila Architecture & Design have created a stylish and comfy dwelling by remodeling an existing house & pool in Santa Ponsa. This beautiful home oozes panache in its snug temperament and is decked up in the magical allure of white.

Today at homify, let us explore the interior & exterior spaces of this home which celebrates the ageless beauty of the color white.

Facade.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

This modern home is all about chic clarity and spaciousness. Encompassed by lush greens and bearing a decent swimming pool, this home has a frontage that reveals a roomy poolside deck, a covered porch with plush couches, a generous dollop of glassy grace and a balcony bearing glass rail & dining set on the first level. Look at those comfy loungers by the pool!

Modern living.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Moving in, the first floor houses the living room adorned by the winsomeness of white. The lounging area, dining space, kitchen island and reading nook are well demarcated; note the mini partition between the lounge and the dining set with white chairs. The kitchen is well equipped. The reading nook bears a small sideboard for storing books and a cushy recliner, the dark colored rug provides a great contrast with the white floor. Well lit & offering great views, the living room shines in the added brightness of the white accents.

Bedroom.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Contemporary, commodious & chic are what describe this modern bedroom on the first floor. Tastefully furnished & aesthetically decorated, this bedroom is radiant & modish.

Terrace.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Moving to the spacious terrace, the woody touch on & flanking the pivoting doors adds to the neutral elegance.

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa, Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Refurbishment of existing house and pool in Santa Ponsa

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

The terrace deck offers ample options for you to laze & socialize- you can have a cozy chit chat with your loved ones, sunbathe with a cool beverage or relish sumptuous goodies for Sunday brunch. The panoramic views & the green comfort ensure great relaxation.

How did refurbishment add finesse to your spaces? Share with us in comments!

