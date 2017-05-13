Home staging done to perfection!

If you don't see the value in home staging, you're about to, as we've found a home that was staged so perfectly that it must have sold after the very first viewing! So what actually is home staging? It's an important question! Essentially, it's a way of making a blank canvas sale property look ready to move into, which allows potential buyers to imagine living there and can, if done right, mean that you'll get your full asking price and secure a fast and easy sale process. Professional home stagers make it look so simple, but we want to show you just how effective it can be, so come and take a look at this beautiful project and think about how you can dress your property, ready to sell!
Yes, this space would still look bright and charming, even if it was bare, but by dressing it to look like a lived-in living room, there is so much more going on! A vintage sofa has made for a really striking focal point here and added so much charm.
When home staging, you will usually either use pieces of furniture that you have in storage or hire interesting items and we want to emphasize the importance of choosing the right things! Always opt for pieces that support the wider decorating style and seek to use eye-catching items that can distract from any less than perfect elements. Don't forget to dress the windows either!
What we love about this home is that everything you would want to do in it has been perfectly acknowledged! This shabby chic dining table set looks great with the pastel walls and adequately proves that there is enough space for a formal dining space. Lovely!
If you take nothing else away from this project, please make sure that it's the importance of a new and ready to use kitchen! Alongside a built-in installation, all the home stagers had to add in was a table and some extra storage and it looks like the house is ready to live in and use! Genius.
We all know that a home with plenty of storage or display potential will overshadow those without, which is why the staging team here sought to add in a plethora of pretty sideboards and tables, wherever possible. Some fresh flowers are the ultimate finishing touch too!
The icing on the cake in this home is the addition of some wall art. It just makes the home look personal, cozy and pretty, but don't worry that you'd have to start knocking holes into the walls! There are a wealth of non-permanent fixings now available to help you with this and given what an impact a little art can have, you'd be silly not to try it!
