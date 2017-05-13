4 stylish apartments to make you turn your back on conventional houses!

If you have been thinking that you've not really made it until you've moved out of an apartment and into a house, then you need to change that attitude! We've found a host of amazing apartments, each having been redesigned and developed by talented architects, that will absolutely prove to you that living on one level can be the most stylish option of them all! We don't want to overshadow the inherent genius of these amazing properties, so we'll give you an introduction to each one and then sit back and let you drink in the phenomenal pictures, so come with us now and enjoy!
Found in the trendy Brooklyn area of New York, this apartment was given a total overhaul to be turned into the stylish home that you'll see today! As well as physically moving the kitchen and changing up the shape, a new bathroom was built-in, all the doors were adapted to a frameless design, the ceiling was opened up to expose the industrial elements and extensive soundproofing was added in. With perfectly sanded floors and classic furnishing finishing the look, we think you'll love this loft apartment that really defines the aesthetic, so come and see some more of it!
You'll never think about a standard house again, once you've seen how spacious and stunning this three-bedroom and three-bathroom apartment is! there is nothing ordinary about this home, right down to a totally bespoke kitchen, which was designed to offer easy socializing, alongside an extensive network of entertainment solutions that are integrated into the home's core. With an impressive remote controlled system for heating, cooling, sound, security and privacy, this is a modern home with a timeless elegance that has been supported through the selection of vintage furniture and textiles and we know you'll love the brick feature wall! Come and take a look!
This is one of those lucky apartments that has the full benefit of an amazingly talented design team curating it, but also, staggering views that mean it would have been impossible to ruin the property itself! Contemporary design attributes rule supreme here, with a lack of decorative moldings and super smooth wood flooring throughout, bit it's the use of muted colors and sophisticated materials that really brings this home to life. Marble, luxurious textiles and simple furniture shapes have all come together to create the perfect urban haven. Come and enjoy it!
Found just one block away from Central Park, this exceptional duplex apartment is everything that a young family could possibly want, with the added benefit of some seriously eye-catching and expensive finishes. The amount of marble in this apartment alone will stagger you! Multiple bathrooms were a key consideration, as this is a busy home, but none of the main living spaces have been compromised to create them and the end result is an open-plan but still comforting and snug home that would be perfect for any style of entertaining. Seriously, we can picture little ones having fun here, as well as the adults! Come and have a look around!
So the question is, are you still determined to own a house or would one of these apartments suit you just fine? For a little more apartment inspiration, take a look at this article: An apartment that thrives on drama!