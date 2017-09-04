DIY ideas: 9 simple projects you're gonna want to try!

Have you ever sat at your computer, had a flick through Pinterest and thought to yourself that you could make everything you've seen? Well, you're about to do the same today, as we are going to show you some brilliant and simple DIY projects that will add so much charm to your home! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that including some handcrafted elements in your home will make for a really unique and cohesive space, but more than that, tackling some crafting is actually a lot of fun as well! Whether you want some more hanging space in your bedroom or some unusual lights for your kitchen, come with us right now, as we have the projects for you to copy!
Mason jars are a staple in every home, so grab a few that are a bit tatty, swirl some paint around, inside them, then leave to dry and et voila! You have pretty vases and plant pot alternatives! This might be our favorite project to try and it's so simple!
Urgh, how annoying are bikes, in terms of storage? This brilliant shelf, crafted from a pallet, is inspired and can be hung on any wall. We think it would be great for the hallway, so your bike is always in easy reach.
Why waste lots of money on expensive wall planters, when you can simply hammer some hooks into your walls, then twist wire around your pots, SECURELY, and hang them up? They look rustic and stylish and won't cost the earth!
You can't frame every picture your little ones produce for you, but you can display them, on rotation, if you try this brilliant technique out! Coat hangers, with trouser clips, make for perfect display items and you could have a whole gallery wall! So even your children can get creative in decorating the home.
You can probably already tell, but all you'll need to recreate this gorgeous garden addition is a couple of old pallets, some nails and a little determination! You could paint it up as well, as a finishing touch.
You don't need to be a master electrician to be able to wire up a string of lights! Grab a hot glue gun, a string of bulbs and some old crockery and get creative! Here's a quick tip for you though: when it comes to drilling your crockery, make a cross in masking tape and drill though the center, slowly!
What could actually be simpler than creating a stylish hanging bar with a large twig, some rugged rope and a wall niche? Utterly perfect, easy and quick and a lot of fun, your friends and family will have you making them some as well!
For a feature wall with a difference, you can't go wrong with stacked wooden crates! They offer a rustic aesthetic, can be great for storage and naturally tesselate together, so all you need to do is add a few screws and wall fixings.
How sweet is this personal photo garland? A great way to finally get all your pictures in display, all you need is some pretty twine, some tape and a free space on the wall for hanging! Genius!
