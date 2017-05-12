Hall decoration: ideas and cost-effective sugestions

Hmmmmm. Hall decoration. What can you do that will look great, but not blow a huge portion of your entire home decor budget? There was a time when only interior designers could answer this question, but today, we are going to give you some top tips that will see your hallway looking beautiful, while not costing the earth!
Get ready to plan a revamp of your home entrance, as you're going to love these ideas!
If you have a sideboard already in place, how about adding some custom-made new doors to it, to totally change up the look? Reclaimed wood would be super cheap and simple to use, or even pallets.
If you want to add some stylish design to your hallway, it can be as easy as adding a couple of pretty vases or a plant! Seriously, you'll love what an impact these seemingly small changes will have!
A smaller hallway can look large and bright, if you employ a large mirror to reflect all your natural light! A floor standing variety will give you plenty of reflective potential.
If you don't want to hire a carpenter, you can still enjoy some serious organization! Flatpack furniture can even be used to recreate a built-in look and you can customize to what you really need.
This is such a cost-effective way to make your hallway really shine! Grab a roll of fancy wallpaper and create a feature wall and the best part is that it will only take you a single day to get it started and finished.
Even if your home is a minimalist dream, a splash of vibrant color will really perk up the hallway. We think that bright storage baskets are a great idea, as you can simply remove them if you don't like the look!
A window seat is a fantastic idea for any hallway, as it offers a handy little spot for sitting while you pop your shoes on. Anyone can upholster a seat pad too, so it won't be a costly endeavor!
It's amazing what a big difference a few wall hooks can make in a hallway, but don;t stop there! Add at least some drawers underneath to create a built-in storage look and a handy spot for hiding shoes away!
A massive piece of funky wall art will instantly lift and make your hallway look exceptionally special! You can even go all out by finding a vintage and really ornate frame.
Instead of adding something to your hallway, how about taking something out? Remove window dressings, to make sure as much natural light as possible is flowing in and your space will be revived!
If you lay your hallway flooring yourself, all you really need to worry about is your own time, as natural stone tiles are very reasonably-priced! Something from the slate family would look incredible!
If one mirror or piece of art doesn't set your heart alight, maybe you need to consider a gallery wall! The lack of structure and busy finish really does create an engaging and thought-provoking focal point.
When art is your life, you need to make that point clear in your hallway! Give people an insight into what they will see throughout your home by including a gorgeous sculpture and the bigger, the better!
Even heritage homes can make great use of ultra contemporary hallway furniture! The contrast will be so fun and if you dare, how about choosing something in a vibrant color?
