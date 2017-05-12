Your browser is out-of-date.

Hall decoration: ideas and cost-effective sugestions

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style dining room
Hmmmmm. Hall decoration. What can you do that will look great, but not blow a huge portion of your entire home decor budget? There was a time when only interior designers could answer this question, but today, we are going to give you some top tips that will see your hallway looking beautiful, while not costing the earth! 

Get ready to plan a revamp of your home entrance, as you're going to love these ideas!

1. Teach an old dog new tricks.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style dining room
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

If you have a sideboard already in place, how about adding some custom-made new doors to it, to totally change up the look? Reclaimed wood would be super cheap and simple to use, or even pallets. 

2. Keep it simple, with vases.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

If you want to add some stylish design to your hallway, it can be as easy as adding a couple of pretty vases or a plant! Seriously, you'll love what an impact these seemingly small changes will have!

3. Mirror, mirror, on the wall.

Foyer Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Foyer

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

A smaller hallway can look large and bright, if you employ a large mirror to reflect all your natural light! A floor standing variety will give you plenty of reflective potential.

4. Get organized!

Mudroom Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

If you don't want to hire a carpenter, you can still enjoy some serious organization! Flatpack furniture can even be used to recreate a built-in look and you can customize to what you really need.

5. The fancier, the better!

Foyer Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Foyer

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

This is such a cost-effective way to make your hallway really shine! Grab a roll of fancy wallpaper and create a feature wall and the best part is that it will only take you a single day to get it started and finished.

6. Add some color.

Mudroom Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Even if your home is a minimalist dream, a splash of vibrant color will really perk up the hallway. We think that bright storage baskets are a great idea, as you can simply remove them if you don't like the look!

7. Take a load off.

Hall Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Hall

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

A window seat is a fantastic idea for any hallway, as it offers a handy little spot for sitting while you pop your shoes on. Anyone can upholster a seat pad too, so it won't be a costly endeavor!

8. Built-in perfection.

Mudroom Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

It's amazing what a big difference a few wall hooks can make in a hallway, but don;t stop there! Add at least some drawers underneath to create a built-in storage look and a handy spot for hiding shoes away!

9. Art can't fail!

Foyer Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Foyer

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

A massive piece of funky wall art will instantly lift and make your hallway look exceptionally special! You can even go all out by finding a vintage and really ornate frame.

10. Make more of the window.

Mudroom Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Instead of adding something to your hallway, how about taking something out? Remove window dressings, to make sure as much natural light as possible is flowing in and your space will be revived!

11. Statement flooring is a must.

Foyer Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Foyer

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

If you lay your hallway flooring yourself, all you really need to worry about is your own time, as natural stone tiles are very reasonably-priced! Something from the slate family would look incredible!

12. How about a gallery effect?

Foyer WHO DID IT Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Quartz Green
WHO DID IT

Foyer

WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT
WHO DID IT

If one mirror or piece of art doesn't set your heart alight, maybe you need to consider a gallery wall! The lack of structure and busy finish really does create an engaging and thought-provoking focal point.

13. Sculptures would be a show-stopper!

Entrance foyer Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern Houses
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Entrance foyer

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

When art is your life, you need to make that point clear in your hallway! Give people an insight into what they will see throughout your home by including a gorgeous sculpture and the bigger, the better!

14. Go ultra contemporary.

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Kitchen
Clean Design

Kitchens

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Even heritage homes can make great use of ultra contemporary hallway furniture! The contrast will be so fun and if you dare, how about choosing something in a vibrant color?

For more hallway tips, take a look at this article: 12 entrance halls that will make you ask why didn't I think of that?

10 things you should know about cleaning your home
Which of these ideas is the missing piece of your hallway puzzle?

