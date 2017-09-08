Garden ideas: 8 outdoor kitchens we know you're going to love! (in full detail)

We all love food, but how can we make cooking just that little bit more fun, sociable and exciting? By installing an outdoor kitchen, of course! Seriously, we are so in love with alfresco dining already that we are really excited about the prospect of being able to cook our food outside as well and clearly, a lot of other people are too, as they've had their landscape architects create incredible outdoor cooking stations for them! We are so jealous of each of these projects, so we thought we'd show you them too, to see if you might be in the mood to commission a similar installation for yourself, so come and take a look and prepare to turn green with envy!
Let's kick things off with a bang, shall we? This stunning gloss black and stainless steel kitchen is nothing short of amazing and, if we're honest, better than our indoor kitchens! There is literally nothing missing from this amazing space and with a gorgeous all-weather roof in place, we feel confident saying that very little indoor cooking will ever happen here! Come and see some of the fine details!
Can we take a minute to really appreciate the floor here? Far from being a makeshift outdoor patio, this is a really professional installation!
WOAH! Look at the size of this structure! Offering more than enough room for a huge dining table, you'd have hob to table food in seconds!
Ahhh, we see why this kitchen was created now… to offer easy access to the pool! A quick dip, a healthy snack and a little fun in the sun sounds like a recipe for a perfect summer!
If you were blown away by the first example but conscious that you don't have enough garden for something comparable, fear not! A small terrace is more than enough room for an outdoor kitchen, if you scale your expectations back and install only what you need! We love this simple surface and tap installation, as you'd be able to get all your prep done here with ease! Let's see a little more!
Think this is n't an all-weather outdoor eating spot? Think again! With a large and sturdy parasol in place, you wouldn't have to dive for cover when the rain starts to fall!
How charming! A simple mobile barbecue is all that's needed here! The rack on the wall would be the perfect place for hanging utensils as well!
This outdoor space is even more beautiful, thanks to the pretty wall decorations! Colorful plants and a simple barbecue have made this such a covetable garden area!
This outdoor kitchen is going to REALLY impress you, as it has been decorated to clearly be an extension of the interior style and the very personal tastes of the owners! A large space, the kitchen is fully kitted out, with an integrated hob and everything, but it's all the details that will blow you away, so let's take a spin around!
A fridge, a grill, a sink… what more could you need in an outdoor kitchen? Love that gray slate wall as well!
This genuinely looks like an interior kitchen! A large island, with integrated hob, meets a dining table with ease and task lighting makes sure this space can be used long into the evening as well.
The patterned tiles here just have us salivating! We are willing to bet that you'll find some similar items within the main home, but by including them outside as well, there is a wonderfully homely feel!
We told you this was a huge installation and now, you can really see that! Built-in corner seating offers all the relaxation you could ever want and just imagine how sociable it would be to cook for friends and family out here!
We've got to say that we love all the colorful accents in this project! They set the outdoor space apart so beautifully!
So cute! Don;t think that this outdoor kitchen isn't as well put together as some of the larger ones though, as everything you need is right here! This is a great way to open up a small apartment, by bringing the kitchen out onto the balcony and the tones and colors here work so well to create a really inviting and fun spot to use.
If the idea of essentially transplanting an entire room outside doesn't appeal to you, then how about simply adorning a wall with all of the cooking equipment that you need? We really like the simple and linear look here, as it would allow lots of people to cook together, without getting in each other's way! The dark colors help to look really dramatic and contemporary as well! Let's see a little more!
Now you can see why the simple linear look was so right here, as it has allowed for a large and open terrace to be enjoyed!
The cooking terrace cover is a stroke of genius, as the clear roof panels allow for light to pour down onto where you need it, but you never have to worry about bad weather!
This whole terrace is so classy and high-end! We might be tempted to add a large dining table here as well. There's certainly enough room!
Are you picturing a good old fashioned Thanksgiving being enjoyed out here? It must be due to the inclusion of a deep-fat fryer, as we all know that makes for the best turkey! A pizza oven offers great variety, in terms of what food can be cooked out here and we are obsessed with all the storage that has been included. Handy and chic; it's the best combination!
Just look at all the preparation space in this outdoor kitchen! Amazing! These little cookers can go anywhere!
Ok, we might be sold on the idea of a rustic outdoor kitchen, as they look so inviting!
Now that's a brilliant idea! Adding some growing herb pots here has made for a one-stop seasoning shop!
Wooden crate storage is perfect for all your fresh ingredients in a rustic outdoor kitchen! At last! A reason to start collecting them!
When you see the views that this outdoor kitchen enjoys, you will be left in no doubt as to why it wasn't simply installed inside! A comprehensive entertainment area, this installation is outstanding, as it has a well-stocked kitchen, stunning dining table and even loungers, for when you just need to lay down and let all your food digest! Located under a permanent overhang that connects to the home, this really is something to admire, so let's!
Do you see what we mean about the view now? AMAZING! No wonder wire fencing was added!
Would you ever want to cook indoors again, if you had this amazing set-up at your disposal? There are such holiday vibes here and the gorgeous wooden table only adds to them!
We know you shouldn't swim on a full stomach, but would you be able to resist, given that this striking pool is right next to the kitchen?
This whole terrace is so amazing. With a kitchen in place, can we please just live out here? We won't be a nuisance, we promise!
We never thought that we'd think of a kitchen as sexy, but hell, this one really is! It's the inclusion of so much shiny stainless steel and the clever ways that the cooking equipment can simply be hidden away. It all just feels like a secret haven and that's so mysterious and fun! From this angle, the kitchen looks almost a little rustic, but wait until you see some extra details!
Amazing! This luxurious and sleek terrace is something else! Cool, crisp and stylish, we can imagine enjoying some seriously good food here and a glass of wine!
Pop outside the terrace and you'll find everything you need for a days enjoyment, including a pool and a host of sun loungers! If there was a bathroom out here too, you'd not even need to step foot inside the house!
This whitewashed wood is such a pretty way to finish the cooking and eating area! It maintains that fresh look, but adds in just enough rustic comfort to be really inviting too!
