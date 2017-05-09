A London apartment with outrageous style!

What is it that makes us think of London as a veritable style haven of cool cats and amazing homes? Well, it's probably the fact that we keep stumbling across beautiful spaces that make us want to pack our bags and hop across the pond and today's is no exception! If anything, this strikingly modern and swish apartment is all the convincing we need to wave goodbye to President Trump and say hello to good old Blighty! We think you'll love the seemingly simple, but on closer inspection, decadent styling of this home, as curated by a phenomenal interior designer, so come and take a look and then we'll see if we have any space in our suitcase for you!
Don't be fooled into thinking that this Notting Hill apartment is too bijou to be comfortable, as it has been extensively reconfigured to include two bedrooms and even two bathrooms. A main living area includes the kitchen, dining and living room area and as you can see here, this beautiful galley layout is working so well! That Danish vintage dining set is the stuff of dreams!
We've just realized why this space is so ingenious; the white kitchen cabinets! Keeping them so understated and minimal has made them almost disappear from view, which has directly impacted on how large and airy the area feels! We love the use of a patterned rug, still within the monochrome color scheme though, to differentiate between the kitchen and dining space and comfortable living room!
We very rarely think about bathrooms in terms of being super cool and covetable rooms abut this one is really changing that mindset! White metro tiles, in a herringbone pattern, dark gray grout and an almost industrial finish are all creating a fantastically chic and luxurious bathroom!
Why have one amazing bathroom, when you can go all out and have two? In a bid to make every room stand out in its own right, there are no comparable aspects in here to the first bathroom, but it is JUST as incredible! Metallic tiles and more mirrored panels than you can shake a stick at have made this a bathroom for the bold!
We need a bedroom like this! More specifically, we need the courage to decorate with a hella dark color and bold, eye-catching patterns! We wouldn't say no to a serious unusual table lamp either! That's why this home is so phenomenal you know; inherent boldness and an unapologetic commitment to being out of the ordinary!
Let's see a few things that have been added in and help to bring the spaces together in this home now! A Deco chair is not bad thing in the bedroom!
Upcycled storage furniture and thrifted one-off lamps always make for an incredible and unique design scheme.
Glitz and glamour is everywhere in this stunning London home, even just in the form of small storage containers that look as though they have been bought at garage sales!
