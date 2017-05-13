Modern dwelling surrounded by nature

“Nemo House”, a residential project from Warsaw based architects MOBIUS ARCHITEKCI PRZEMEK OLCZYK, is what our homify story is all about today. Situated by a lake and sitting in the midst of lush greens, this dwelling conveys sophisticated modern details. Without much ado, let us take a walk around this home and take a closer look at it.
The front face of this home reveals a horizontally elongated structure with large clear glass windows, expansive lawn all around and the winning touch of white with a touch of black for the exterior palette.
A closer look conveys neat contemporary interiors, well lit spaces and green relief as decor; the stairway with hollow steps leads from the interior spaces on the ground level to the upper story. Look at the two mini porch spaces connected with the lawn through concrete & gravel steps and a short concrete pavement linking the two porch areas. A mix of vegetation decks up the space on the inner side of the pavement, bordering the wall.
This view clearly shows the continuing mixed vegetation buffer between the periphery wall and the lawn. The steps leading away from the porch area are illuminated from below, which can be seen giving the edge of every step a hint of golden glow.
From a distance, the home looks like a tasteful blend of modern design and tidy accents wrapped in a beautiful green cover. The lighting amidst the flower beds has a smashing visual impact complemented by the lighting effect in the porch areas of the home- together, these create a delightful vista.
This covered porch offers the ideal space to sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset as you soak in the view out front and sip your favorite brew while lazing with your family, or simply have some quiet time with yourself as the natural serenity beckons you.
Moving to the upper level, you reach the terrace where you can’t help but admire the enveloping view. The black granite is wonderfully complemented by the green of the mini lawn & the peripheral vegetation bed. The horizontal bars of the grill are painted gray and gel well with the sober yet finessed character of the terrace, pretty much in line with the lower level. Just imagine enjoying the cool breeze while you stand on the terrace with a cuppa & marvel at the natural beauty around.
This view of the backside reveals a corner ramp flanking the wall, connecting the ground floor of the home with the terrace.
Looking at the image here, you can’t help but simply marvel at the awe-inspiring thoughtfulness at the core of this amazing contemporary home in these winsome environs.