Industrial accents doll up modern home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Loading admin actions …

The Kiev based apartment featuring on today’s homify house tour has been created by the team of architects from Kornienko-Partners. This modern home has been given an interior design that sings in industrial notes to give a tasteful blend of contemporary and industrial features. Come along as we take a closer look at the interiors of this amazing home and pick up a couple of ideas to pimp up your own spaces.

Pleasing open format.

Once you enter, the open plan living room greets you with a cozy blend of modern & industrial details. The woody goodness of the sliding doors, the raw humility of the floor, the white brick poise, the vibrant hues and the chic industrial lighting- the mix is a looker indeed.

Note the coat hanger-cum-decor piece!

Colors of utility.

The bright varicolored upholstery of the plush vintage couch complements the tranquil white dining set beautifully. The illuminated display/ storage shelves smartly concealed by the sliding wooden door make for a smashing hack; the adjacent gray & white wall pattern offers another contemporary dash of flair.

Bright & cheerful.

Radiant tones convey a flamboyant style that is a visual treat. Different elements dressed in cheery hues and their aesthetic balance with the earthy components ring in a happy vibe which refreshes you greatly.

Sumptuous & sassy.

The well lit modular kitchen in white & pink, with handle-free cabinets, modishly combines the rusticity of bricks and zingy sheen of contemporary finishes to offer a hearty space loaded with endearing panache.

Homespun & relaxing.

The rustic hints of brick & wood beautifully combine with the contemporary wall & storage provision and the industrial pendant lights add to the comfy charm while supplementing the luminosity of the illumination bordering the ceiling. The wood, white, gray & orange agree appealingly with one another to extend a graceful stance in this bedroom.

Home staging done to perfection!
How are you planning to blend design styles for your home?

