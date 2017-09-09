Luxurious bathroom: 9 decor ideas

There is not much in this world that is more blissful than a long hot bath after a long day at work. But even that can be a dull affair if your bathroom looks like the inside of a soup can. We think it's a great idea to freshen up your bathroom (unintended pun).
Taking the time to spice up this essential room in the home is an absolute necessity. We've collected nine of the most quintessential bathroom ideas for you to peruse over…
Perhaps while taking a bath?
It should by now be clear that a good bathroom wallpaper can make all the difference. But more than that; the style of sink can do a lot too. This mini-me allows for space around it so that you can create the perfect guest bathroom.
It's so inviting.
The wallpaper goes a long way to making this room appear modern and unique. The indent above the bath is a smart move; but the modern table furnishings are simply adorable.
It's all angles and squares in this particular bathroom, but it really accentuates the window and view nicely; as a whole the hard lines work.
The wallpaper is also magnificent.
Even Tarzan and Jane needed plumbing right?
It's minimal, but spectacular. Watch out for snakes.
It's pretty self-explanatory.
Super modern. Super retro. Super chic.
Super Chanel. (No. 5)
It gives the distinct feeling that somebody made a wall with black and gold bullions. The futuristic basins and dentist-room mirrors combine nicely for a really elegant finish.
This color scheme is softer, allowing for a more calming effect. The wooden table beneath the sink anchors the room in colonial style; while the mirror and walls give it a fresh futuristic look.
This one really speaks for itself; but take a look at those rose carving handles. We're not gender specific; but this has the makings of a princess' paradise.
From a decor point of view—it's bright, it's clean and it's got more hullabaloo than a six year old's birthday party.
In a seemingly alternate universe, this is a very masculine themed bathroom. Again, we're not big on gender-specific rooms—but this does appear to have the hallmarks of a men's cologne advertisement.
We're just waiting for the shirtless guy to step out the shower and smile at himself in the mirror.