10 inspirational ideas for modern decor

We know how hard it can be to truly enliven your home with great decor—especially if you're a busy person as so many are in this humdrum world.
But a great interior is its own reward; looking sharp and well-groomed for friends, family or just yourself to enjoy.
There are so many different ways to get the most out of your decorating guide—so we thought we'd share a small list of things that you can take inspiration from. Enjoy!
Pink on gray color scheme—with a magnificent light feature and a thick rug on the floor. The plant-in-a-jar is also fabulous. In fact, there's nothing in this room that isn't fabulous.
How great is that bucket chair?
Treat your walls with this awesome decor and your roof with the bubble lights. It's so modern it's basically tomorrow's headline.
Blackwood floors. The only thing sexier than blackwood floors would be a blackwood house.
White on black. It's a panda bear's nightmare and your new dream living room.
Much like the well documented story of the bread and the fish in the Christian religion—there is such a thing as being generous and giving with your assets.
But; as is the case here; we mustn't overdo it.
Bravo.
So much to talk about here.
The bookshelf is glorious. The furnishings are sleek and visually gorgeous, and the pattern on the floor matte is exquisite. The central chandelier belongs in the Louvre, and there's a poster of Great Britain on the wall.
Jolly good show chaps.
The crazy floor pattern works as a great companion against the faux brick wall.
But the real gem here is that shelving/bookcase/greenhouse machine. Fantastic.
Aside from the extremely exciting wallpaper, the colonial high table is a real stunner.
But look at how squishy those chairs look! We just want to sink into one and forget about life and adulting for a while.
'Cuz if you're gonna take an afternoon nap; you may as well nap in the jungle.
Inspirational wall hangings—tick.
Ice cream bucket chairs—tick.
Weird modern lighting fixture that your hipster art friend made—tick.
At first it looks a bit bizarre. But upon closer inspection you may notice that the yellow piece is actually a very mobile end table—useful for a variety of table-like activities.
Concrete walls are pretty great too. If you like bunkers and are afraid of the threat of nuclear war.