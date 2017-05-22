Happiness: 22 tile styles to make you smile

The crisp feeling of frosty tiles between the toes is a common wintry experience. From gray scale slate, to the classic kitchen white—we've all felt that that creeping chill sliding up the spine…
But tiles dictate far more in the home than a simple covering of the floor. They can be used to enhance and to energize, to alleviate and to advertise—in short, they offer a myriad of decor options.
More than that, tiles appeal to the clean, the tidy and the neat. There is something enigmatic in their ability to transform any room into a regal setting, to mask any wall in nobility and to cap any floor in aristocracy.
Take a look at these to get a feel for exactly what we mean when we say:
It's tile time baby.
The idea here is straightforward—a cross hatch between a lacquered white background and a floor-into-wall checkerboard pattern that accentuates the simplicity of this modern bathroom.
Against a monochrome wall paint, the rectangular kite shield tiles stick out in stark contrast . That being said, the contrast is in no way ostentatious and takes nothing away from an elegant room.
If you're going to avoid boring furniture, you might as well avoid a boring floor tile pattern too. The infusion of the plan grey in a square around the main design cements the quality of the performance.
Do you want to build a snowman?
Terrible song, but the idea sticks. Snowflakes behind the sink?
Love it.
Sugar, spice and everything nice. Poured into a baking tray floor with subtle dun tones.
You would love to trot across this floor to collapse into bed.
Kinda looks like their album covers yeah?
Reflective black panels cross over a creamy white sink finish. Gorgeous.
In a similar manner, this tile style makes use of a gold bullion look, with slight bevel edge between each to give it some authentic class.
The calm, soothing seaside coloring to this wall is a therapeutic salty breeze in the face of modern bathroom decor.
This is a debonair wall style, with the black skirting adding a dynamic approach to a classic half-and-half decor.
Again with the bevelled bricks, this time in a symbiotic relationship between ebony and ivory that comes off in a smoky glossy delivery.
Awwww, man, throw it everywhere.
Groovy, semi-reflective panels which add a magical ambiance to an otherwise majestic room, in color, tone and simplicity.
Classical.
Clean cut.
Crystalline.
Because who doesn't love Aramis featuring Andre Agassi?
Skin a cat you say?
We do it in pink too.
Triple desert tones in an ingenious diagonal display, contrasting magnificently with the wooden installation.
Pure skill.
Did you ever buy a brand new label maker, only to find Dad got hold of it and label everything from the cereal to the household pet?
That didn't work nearly as well as this.
Its essentially a tile chevron wall, which then dazzles against a hexagonal black and white half-and-half floor style.
Jazzy.
A place to cook delicious foods might as well enjoy a delicious wall decor. The blue versus yellow color scheme is a nice shift up from the monochrome wall and light wooden storage units.
Ever driven an F430 down the straight at Circuit de la Sarthe (of acclaimed Le Mans fame)?
Well it feels how this kitchen looks…
Unbelievably sultry the country of Italy is…
So when the names of the cities in that country are printed across your wall in a newspaper-esque, it's a delicacy.