Happiness: 22 tile styles to make you smile

The crisp feeling of frosty tiles between the toes is a common wintry experience. From gray scale slate, to the classic kitchen white—we've all felt that that creeping chill sliding up the spine…

But tiles dictate far more in the home than a simple covering of the floor. They can be used to enhance and to energize, to alleviate and to advertise—in short, they offer a myriad of decor options.

More than that, tiles appeal to the clean, the tidy and the neat. There is something enigmatic in their ability to transform any room into a regal setting, to mask any wall in nobility and to cap any floor in aristocracy.

Take a look at these to get a feel for exactly what we mean when we say:

It's tile time baby.