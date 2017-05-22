Your browser is out-of-date.

Happiness: 22 tile styles to make you smile

MC Sutherns MC Sutherns
Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
The crisp feeling of frosty tiles between the toes is a common wintry experience. From gray scale slate, to the classic kitchen white—we've all felt that that creeping chill sliding up the spine…

But tiles dictate far more in the home than a simple covering of the floor. They can be used to enhance and to energize, to alleviate and to advertise—in short, they offer a myriad of decor options.

More than that, tiles appeal to the clean, the tidy and the neat. There is something enigmatic in their ability to transform any room into a regal setting, to mask any wall in nobility and to cap any floor in aristocracy. 

Take a look at these to get a feel for exactly what we mean when we say:

It's tile time baby.

1. Checkers.

Catalogo Pirrera Cement, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

The idea here is straightforward—a cross hatch between a lacquered white background and a floor-into-wall checkerboard pattern that accentuates the simplicity of this modern bathroom

2. Petal.

Catalogo Pirrera Cement, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Against a monochrome wall paint, the rectangular kite shield tiles stick out in stark contrast . That being said, the contrast is in no way ostentatious and takes nothing away from an elegant room. 

3. X-men.

Catalogo Pirrera Cement, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

If you're going to avoid boring furniture, you might as well avoid a boring floor tile pattern too. The infusion of the plan grey in a square around the main design cements the quality of the performance.

4. Elsa.

Catalogo Pirrera Cement, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Do you want to build a snowman?

Terrible song, but the idea sticks. Snowflakes behind the sink? 

Love it.

5. Floor hipster.

Catalogo Pirrera Cement, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Sugar, spice and everything nice. Poured into a baking tray floor with subtle dun tones. 

You would love to trot across this floor to collapse into bed.

6. Daft Punk.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Kinda looks like their album covers yeah? 

Reflective black panels cross over a creamy white sink finish. Gorgeous.

7. Bumblebee.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

In a similar manner, this tile style makes use of a gold bullion look, with slight bevel edge between each to give it some authentic class.

8. Olive branch.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

The calm, soothing seaside coloring to this wall is a therapeutic salty breeze in the face of modern bathroom decor.

9. Bond, James.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

This is a debonair wall style, with the black skirting adding a dynamic approach to a classic half-and-half decor.

10. Alabaster.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Again with the bevelled bricks, this time in a symbiotic relationship between ebony and ivory that comes off in a smoky glossy delivery.

11. Kitchens too.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Awwww, man, throw it everywhere

12. Zigzag.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Groovy, semi-reflective panels which add a magical ambiance to an otherwise majestic room, in color, tone and simplicity. 

13. Marble.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Classical.

Clean cut. 

Crystalline.

14. Blue man group.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Because who doesn't love Aramis featuring Andre Agassi?

15. Princess bride.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Skin a cat you say?

We do it in pink too.

16. Sanskrit.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Triple desert tones in an ingenious diagonal display, contrasting magnificently with the wooden installation. 

Pure skill.

17. Postage.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Did you ever buy a brand new label maker, only to find Dad got hold of it and label everything from the cereal to the household pet?

That didn't work nearly as well as this.

18. Steps.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Its essentially a tile chevron wall, which then dazzles against a hexagonal black and white half-and-half floor style.

Jazzy. 

19. Tetris.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

A place to cook delicious foods might as well enjoy a delicious wall decor. The blue versus yellow color scheme is a nice shift up from the monochrome wall and light wooden storage units.

20. Ferrari.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Ever driven an F430 down the straight at Circuit de la Sarthe (of acclaimed Le Mans fame)?

Well it feels how this kitchen looks…

21. Italiano.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Unbelievably sultry the country of Italy is…

So when the names of the cities in that country are printed across your wall in a newspaper-esque, it's a delicacy. 

22. Labyrinth.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't get too dizzy trying to find your way out. 

And don't give your kid a marker pen and ask them to solve it.

That'll be a Greek tragedy. 

Make your guests feel more at home with these 13 bedroom decor steps
Were there any particulars you enjoyed the most? Or just a couple you'd like to pull from the line? Let us know in the comments below!

No, Thanks