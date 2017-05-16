A stone house that will wow you

There is just something about stone architecture that is so nostalgic and romantic at the same time. These rough and earthy forms transport us to pastoral homes in England or the traditional buildings of Europe. Stone is simply a building material which evokes a poignant response, and it provides an aesthetic that is irresistible.

Unfortunately, we don't come across too many of such rustic stone houses anymore these days, and not everyone can travel to the ancient cities of the world to appreciate the stone architecture. Today, however, we came across a pleasant surprise of a refurbished stone home to leave you speechless.

Tono Via Architecture and Design are the architects behind the refurbishment of this beautiful Spanish villa, and we could spend your wondering around the place. Come join us to take a look!