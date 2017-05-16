A stone house that will wow you

There is just something about stone architecture that is so nostalgic and romantic at the same time. These rough and earthy forms transport us to pastoral homes in England or the traditional buildings of Europe. Stone is simply a building material which evokes a poignant response, and it provides an aesthetic that is irresistible.
Unfortunately, we don't come across too many of such rustic stone houses anymore these days, and not everyone can travel to the ancient cities of the world to appreciate the stone architecture. Today, however, we came across a pleasant surprise of a refurbished stone home to leave you speechless.
Tono Via Architecture and Design are the architects behind the refurbishment of this beautiful Spanish villa, and we could spend your wondering around the place. Come join us to take a look!
Meeting this home at first, we cannot help being impressed. This stately building is large and magnificent, with its stone structure towering over the landscape and surroundings. We immediately get a sense of a different world, one that existed a long time ago. We think of classic novels and eras of elegance. With such a facade, you will never need to worry about conversation topics with guests, as this sight is certainly a conversation starter!
Here we can see the stone structure close up, and it offers us a clearer image of the attraction of the material. The stone walls are rustic and romantic, and the earthy tone is relaxing and calm.
Next, we move to the interior of the house to see what it holds for us. Going up the steps of this entrance hall, we can see once again how stone is incorporated into the architecture of the home, and here it is carried through to the interior architecture. It is also beautifully complimented by the wooden doors and window frames, as well as by the dark grey stone tiles.
This image provides us with an overview of the open-plan living space. The wooden ceiling rafters bring warmth, while the cold stone floor tiles bring a sense of balance. The features of this home are characteristically country-style—warm and welcoming.
In this image, we can see the rear side of the house, and it is no less impressive than the facade. We can see a beautiful large balcony, which is the perfect sundeck for entertaining guests, or just for spending lazy afternoons in the sun.
