Bedroom decoration: ideas for a unique room

Your bedroom is your haven, where you go to shut out the world and get down to some lovely, restorative sleep, so you want it to be perfect, right? Of course you do, but you definitely also want to put your own stamp on it too, we're guessing, as who wants to think that lots of other people have exactly the same look and feel in their homes? Interior designers are well aware of how personal your bedroom needs to be, which is why we've taken a look at some of the unique touches they include in clients' spaces, to show you them today! If you want to inject a little well thought out but also unique design into your bedroom, come with us now as we show you how!
You don't need to be a master carpenter to be able to cobble together a very pretty wooden bed frame! Look for interesting and reclaimed wood to use and only make one and you'll be sure that literally nobody else on earth has the same bed as you!
Even if you buy a readily available side table for your bedroom, you can paint it up or add decorative finishes to make it really stand out from the crowd. Make more of your bedroom by choosing a color that offers a really bold contrast!
We LOVE this bed, but it was clearly designed to have drapes attached to it, which would have been such a standard and expected look. We like the idea of adding a little functionality, by using the frame to hang clothes ahead of the next day!
A lot of people naturally plump for a pale color in their bedrooms, but for a really different look how about trying something from the darker end of the spectrum? Black might sound scary, but it looks incredible!
How about transforming your bedroom into a one-stop relaxation spot, by including a little seating area? A chaise is a wonderful way to make the room extra glamorous!
The more lighting you include in your bedroom, the more you can experiment with different ambiances and vibes! Matching bedside tables always look great but keep your eyes peeled for some vintage pieces that nobody else will have!
Lots of people have wall art in their bedrooms, but if you take the time to create your own, it will always be totally unique. You don't need an art degree to be able to make something really striking and special, so grab a canvas and experiment.
Rugs can really make or break a room, but in your bedroom, the levels of luxury that they add are utterly spectacular! How about being a little more daring and looking for something heavily patterned and deep pile?
If you like the idea of decorating your walls but art isn't necessarily for you, then a personal gallery wall will definitely appeal to you! Don't opt for a super structured layout, but instead, frame some favorite photographs and hang them sporadically, so you can add to the gallery as and when you want to!
To get a truly unique look, when it comes to your bedding, we think you need to try your hand at a little DIY. By all mean, purchase standard sheets, but how about dying them to a more cohesive color, or adding extra embroidery? You could even screen print your own bedding, directly onto plain sheets!
