This designer space redefines lavish repose

The homify account we are narrating today heroes an eclectic & cozy master suite that beautifully combines luxurious sophistication with finessed functionality. From the house of the Johannesburg based designers W Cubed Interior Design, this delightful space comprising a commodious bedroom en-suite and a large spacious dressing room is definitely worth a dekko. Let’s have a look!
This master bedroom is decked up in dapper tones of blue & dusty purple for walls, with dark wooden flooring. The plush bed is provided with a footrest-cum-seater and a pair of Indian balustrades vertically hung off the wall form the ornate headboard. Did you notice that furry rug? At one corner, you can see the lounge with bright yellow sofas.
A pair of English Art Deco pedestals, by Harry & Lou Epstein, makes for modish bedside tables. Appealing decor in the form of artworks by Stefanus Rademeyer & Robert Hodgins conveys the aesthetic temperament of the room decorators.
This corner lounge can double up as a reading nook with the antique Indian-style iron bookshelf displaying Russian lacquered nesting dolls & other collectibles. The lemon-rind cotton sofa offsets the shiny Victorian mahogany barrel table tastefully. The translucent hand blown vessel on the table serves as a jazzy planter and is a decor piece itself. The curtain behind offers a beautiful contrast with the blue wall and makes for a soothing visual.
Just look at those hues of refinement on the other side of the bed! The rattan chaise singing early colonial style and the Art Deco coffee table next to the fireplace shout mind-blowing interior design using the best of all styles, which is endorsed by the Jessica Webster artwork on the wall.
The large corner window offers great views and decent natural light. The gauche floral linen curtains provide a soft & light touch to the colors in the room.
The glass-top dressing table with the velvet ottoman is an epitome of designer opulence. The faux reptile skin dressing table boasts of a posh selection of Russian lacquer boxes, Lalique and Daum glass and a Ralph Lauren tray right next to it. The yellow flowers extend a buoyant vibe and gracefully balance the look.
The master bedroom foyer has a French Art Deco console done up with cameo, jade, opalescent & recycled blown glass. The woody touch lends a hint of nobility. The wall artwork above, a Jessica Webster monotype, offers subtle suggestions of plentiful poise.
From the master bedroom, you reach this spacious open plan dressing room that offers ample, chic concealed storage while aesthetically allowing for display. There is a “his and hers” Island anchored by an artistic piece by Willem Boshoff; check out that metal-framed mirror!
The open plan bathroom is based on design by deconstruction of use. The marble clad bathroom vanities, wet room & bath area, the zingy yellow Tam Tam stool from Pols Potten, the woody Art Deco trolley and the artwork by Minnette Vari – could it get any more upscale?
Natural light flooding in from the windows & the skylight, the light hued wooden flooring and the soothing plant decor add an earthy hint of style into this deluxe designer extravaganza.