This designer space redefines lavish repose

This master bedroom is decked up in dapper tones of blue & dusty purple for walls, with dark wooden flooring. The plush bed is provided with a footrest-cum-seater and a pair of Indian balustrades vertically hung off the wall form the ornate headboard. Did you notice that furry rug? At one corner, you can see the lounge with bright yellow sofas.

A pair of English Art Deco pedestals, by Harry & Lou Epstein, makes for modish bedside tables. Appealing decor in the form of artworks by Stefanus Rademeyer & Robert Hodgins conveys the aesthetic temperament of the room decorators.