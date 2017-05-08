Your browser is out-of-date.

Totally tropical decor: the very latest trend!

homify BathroomTextiles & accessories Synthetic Multicolored
Well hello there and welcome to the trendiest article on homify today! If you love being at the cutting edge of interior design and have absolutely no qualms about admitting it or investing in fleetingly popular trends, then we have a great one for you! Prepare to feel the need to invest in TROPICAL ACCESSORIES! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that right now, it's all about flamingos, pineapples and that cabana feel that let's your home feel like a holiday spot, all year round! Fun towels in the bathroom just won't cut it for this tip, so come with us now and see all the incredible trendy pieces that you should be buying, right now, to be totally tropical and on trend! 

1. Painted furniture!

Cracked Glazed Ceramic Urn rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Cracked Glazed Ceramic Urn

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Not just any painted furniture though, as you want to look for something vibrant and with the right motifs! Flowers will always work !

2. Pineapple cushions.

Linen Pineapple Cushion rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey pineapple,cushion,grey
rigby &amp; mac

Linen Pineapple Cushion

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Finished in gray and oatmeal, this is a subtle and grown up way to embrace the tropical trend!

3. Bright wall art!

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings Wood Yellow
homify

homify
homify
homify

On a white wall, what could look better than a super bright wall print, of something undeniably tropical? Hell yeah!

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings Wood Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't have to go for orange though!

4. Pineapple wallpaper.

Purple Pineapple Pixers Study/office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Purple Pineapple

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Ok, so it would take some courage to go this far, but hey, pineapple wallpaper looks amazing and so fun! What about just going for it, in your hallway? Ay carumba!

5. Cactus vases.

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

These ceramic vases are so popular right now! Fun, bright and brilliant, imagine some unusual blooms in here!

6. Matching pieces.

Piña cushion and lamp shade homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Multicolored
homify

Piña cushion and lamp shade

homify
homify
homify

Why just have a pineapple cushion, when you can have a matching light shade as well? Honestly, with a yellow wall backdrop, these actually look pretty subtle and natural!

7. Ceramic storage fruit .

Edit silver, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern Dining Room
Prestigious Textiles

Edit silver

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

YASSS! Can we take a minute to really appreciate this faceted white ceramic pineapple? Not just pretty, it opens up and acts as storage too!

8. Funky vases!

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Pineapples are really the key motif here, but in swoops a cockatiel vase as well! So fun!

9. Custom crockery.

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Yvonne Ellen

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

These plates are amazing and offer such a fun way to embrace the tropical look, without going too overboard! 

10. Pops of color cushions.

Linen Flamingo Cushion rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration Grey flamingo,cushion,grey
rigby &amp; mac

Linen Flamingo Cushion

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

We love these funky little cushions that just add a swatch of pink into the proceedings! 

11. String art!

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings Wood Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

We REALLY don't have the patience to create string art of our own, but we'd happily buy this ready-to-go flamingo wall hanging!

12. Amazing rugs!

homify BathroomTextiles & accessories Synthetic Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's official; we want this rug! Fun, soft and so wonderfully bright, it really captures the essence of tropical decor.

13. Pretty as a picture.

Flamingo Pixers Modern Bedroom Pink wall mural,wallpaper,wall decal
Pixers

Flamingo

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

How about a couple of professionally framed pictures to tap into the look, but in a more refined way? 

14. Freestanding art.

Paperwolf, Paperwolf Paperwolf Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Paperwolf

Paperwolf
Paperwolf
Paperwolf

Never mind the porcelain dogs and things that everyone else collects, how about some large sculptures? Yup, we are suggesting a brilliant flamingo statue, to really tap into the tropical look!

15. Pineapple ice buckets.

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Amazing for parties, pineapple ice buckets are a retro classic and you don't need to be committing to a tropical them,e to have one! 

Are you crazy for the topical look now? Come and get some extra funky design inspiration here: 12 funky kids bedrooms that will earn you serious cool parent points!

Chic redesign for country home
Are you ready to get totally tropical now?

