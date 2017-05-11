Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique suggestions for kitchen decoration

Kitchen, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern Kitchen
Here at homify, we take our kitchen design and decor very seriously. We have spent countless words on singing the praises of the kitchen, and affirming it as the culinary heart of any home. It is a room that is utterly functional, providing a kind of engine to the of the home's inhabitants, when it comes to both physical survival and emotional or spiritual stability. In the kitchen, we can find the sustenance for our physical health, as well as a social hub to be nourished by interaction with friends and family and express our creativity in cooking. 

Recognizing this special role of the kitchen, we are constantly looking at design and decoration ideas to improve the space, value it, and make it unique to our lives. However, sometimes it may feel like it's difficult to break out of the mold of the mundane and to personalize the kitchen space. Fortunately, we have a whole list of unique kitchen decoration ideas for you today, and they are sure to inspire you in your kitchen decor journey. Join us and take a look!

1. Taking it outdoors.

Bringing your kitchen outdoors can have a soothing and enhancing effect on the decor, but the inverse is also true. Bringing natural elements into your kitchen will immediately set it apart and enhance the atmosphere.

2. Minimalism throughout.

There is nothing more unique than streamlining and stripping away the excesses of our age. 

3. Open and accentuated.

An open-plan kitchen is found in nearly all modern homes, but you can individualize and accentuate yours by a few key features, such as unique lighting and a decoration. Try to keep things thematic, such as in this image where we can see repetitions of the globular form. 

4. Earthy pastels.

Pastels is a trend well on the rise, and an earthy hue can create a gentle and unique look for the kitchen. 

5. Baby blue accents.

Baby blue or other gentle colors can offer a unique accent to the kitchen, especially if you incorporate it throughout in different dimensions. 

6. Eye-catching flooring.

If you have a minimal and streamlined kitchen space, you can make a statement by adding eye-catching printed tiles on the floor. In this manner, you create a great sense of visual interest, without taking up any physical space or making the boundaries of the kitchen feel smaller. 

7. Impressive lighting.

A quick and simple way to set your kitchen apart is by adding unique lighting. In this image, we can see recessed LED lighting surrounding protruding slabs on the ceiling. It is as much a work of modern art as of functionality.

8. Clarity.

Adding clarified materials to your kitchen decor will enhance the elegance tenfold. Think of perspex and metals for absolute style. 

Which of these kitchen decoration ideas do you want to try out?

Discover home inspiration!

