Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Economic ideas for candles in your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Home Accessories 2016, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Stone
Loading admin actions …

Candles have been a stable of interior design and decoration for ages. Not only are these wonderful objects super functional in providing a back-up for when the power company lets us down, but they also serve a range of other uses whilst fulfilling aesthetic needs as well. 

Lighting candles can completely change the atmosphere of any room, making it either more romantic, more relaxed, or more somber, if that is what you are going for. Depending on the context and the types of candles you use, you can transform a room. Scented candles also improve the quality of the air you smell around you, and decorative candles improve the quality of the interior scenery. 

There is absolutely no doubt that candles have a range of benefits for your home, but these objects can often be expensive, and people sometimes have the idea that you need a great volume of them to make any significant impact. Today, we will debunk these myths by looking at some ideas to economically include candles in your home for maximum aesthetic and functional effect!

1. Stonework .

Marble Tealight Holders rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Stone marble,tealight,dark grey,light grey
rigby &amp; mac

Marble Tealight Holders

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

You can maximize the impact of a few candles by using creative and beautiful candle holders, such as these stone beauties. 

2. Bathroom ambiance.

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom luxury,candles,modern,bathroom
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

A few strategic candles in the bathroom can create the right ambiance without being in multitudes. 

3. Using space.

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style bathroom bathroom,luxurious,candles,bathing,bath,rustic wood,wall mounted taps
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

When candles are placed in strategic areas, they will have more of an effect. Here we can see a row of candles in the windowsill next to the bathtub, where it will create just the right mood for a relaxed bath. 

4. Eye-catching holders.

Set of Three Gold Hexagon Candlesticks by Hubsch rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal Amber/Gold candlesticks,Hubsch,Hexagon,Gold
rigby &amp; mac

Set of Three Gold Hexagon Candlesticks by Hubsch

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Once again we can see the power or an exceptional candle holder, and this time we find it in metallic tones. 

Candlesticks by Jansen rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration candlestick,jasen,grey,pink,yellow
rigby &amp; mac

Candlesticks by Jansen

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

This variation on the metallic candle holder offers a splash of color. 

5. Pops of color.

Scented Pillar Candles homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration scented,pillar,scentedcandles
homify

Scented Pillar Candles

homify
homify
homify

Even when you only have small candles, you can increase their impact by picking bright and cheerful ones. Even better, picked scented ones!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Not a floating trend.

Ivory floating candles The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Ivory floating candles

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

We can remember the popularity of floating candles in the 90s, when you would rarely find a pool party without these guys drifting about. However, it seems like this invention is still relevant today. 

Ivory floating candles and ball candles The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Ivory floating candles and ball candles

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

A lovely bowl can be filled with water and these floating candles for a beautiful scene that won't set you back too much. 

Pond & Pool Candles The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Pond & Pool Candles

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

Or you can use bodies of water already at your disposal, like a pond. You won't need many candles, as a few spots of fire on water is impressive enough in its own. 

7. Balanced minimalism.

Country Estate, Dorset homify Country style bathroom
homify

Country Estate, Dorset

homify
homify
homify

When you have a decor with bold and impressive features, you can easily balance it with a few humble candles. 

Country Estate, Dorset homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Country Estate, Dorset

homify
homify
homify

8. Glass jars on the dining table.

Country Estate, Dorset homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Country Estate, Dorset

homify
homify
homify

Here we can see elegance enclosed in glass. 

9. Floral decoration.

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY Garden Accessories & decoration
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH

THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY

Carved and decorated candles can make a big impact. You will need much fewer candles that are decorated to make the same impact as with several plain ones. 

Rose Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
Amelia Candles

Rose Candles

Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles

Beautiful unique luxury candles Parable Designs Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Parable Designs Ltd

Beautiful unique luxury candles

Parable Designs Ltd
Parable Designs Ltd
Parable Designs Ltd

Red Rose Ball Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
Amelia Candles

Red Rose Ball Candles

Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles
Amelia Candles

10. Prints.

Dragonfly Candle homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Dragonfly Candle

homify
homify
homify

Illustrations or wording on glass candle jars can add another layer of decor. 

Swedish Spa Candles homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Swedish Spa Candles

homify
homify
homify

Home Scent Fragranced Candles homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Home Scent Fragranced Candles

homify
homify
homify

11. Glass bulbs.

Bola Hurricane Lamp The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Bola Hurricane Lamp

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

As we have seen before, burning candles within glass simply create a beautiful effect. 

12. Abstract designs.

Menu, the scandinavian shop the scandinavian shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
the scandinavian shop

Menu

the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop

Make a statement with your candle holders!

Orrefors, the scandinavian shop the scandinavian shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
the scandinavian shop

Orrefors

the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop

13. Minimalism.

Menu, the scandinavian shop the scandinavian shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
the scandinavian shop

Menu

the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop
the scandinavian shop

14. Natural balance.

NEW SHOWROOM, CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED Living room
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

NEW SHOWROOM

CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

Balancing warm natural or earthy design elements with candles will produce a welcoming space. 

NEW SHOWROOM, CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED Living room
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

NEW SHOWROOM

CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED
CARNILL AND COMPANY LIMITED

15. Upcycling.

Mr. Fahrenheit homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Mr. Fahrenheit

homify
homify
homify

16. Simplicity in elegance.

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Living room luxury,modern,table,sofa,wall art
Roselind Wilson Design

Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Lastly, we can see that we can get away with few candles if we have elegant holders. 

Now you have the wax, what about wood? Take a look at this gorgeous home that is full of wooden elements!

A stilted home that defies expectations
How do you use candles in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks