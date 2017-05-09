Making a statement with white: 18 examples

When you think of white, making a statement is not the first thing that comes to mind. This tone has been reserved for the background, as base or foundation for so many home spaces, but never really as the star of the show. White creates space, making an area look larger and more profound. It is also a clean slate which you can then color in with whichever effect you choose. For these reasons, white is a staple of any interior, and is often taken for granted.

Today, however, we want to honor white and its contribution to the design world by looking at how it can be utilized as a statement color—the main event. You might be incredulous as to how we could do this, but wait until you see the images below! These examples will quickly convince you that white can have a major visual impact when employed correctly. So, sit back and enjoy the ride!