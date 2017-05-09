Making a statement with white: 18 examples

When you think of white, making a statement is not the first thing that comes to mind. This tone has been reserved for the background, as base or foundation for so many home spaces, but never really as the star of the show. White creates space, making an area look larger and more profound. It is also a clean slate which you can then color in with whichever effect you choose. For these reasons, white is a staple of any interior, and is often taken for granted.
Today, however, we want to honor white and its contribution to the design world by looking at how it can be utilized as a statement color—the main event. You might be incredulous as to how we could do this, but wait until you see the images below! These examples will quickly convince you that white can have a major visual impact when employed correctly. So, sit back and enjoy the ride!
We've all heard of the all-white kitchen, but it can be easy to underestimate its impact. In this image, we can see the white tiles, wall and cabinets, but a sense of depth and emphasis is brought to the picture by the addition of grey and black outlines and accents.
The bathroom is a place we'd like to think of as supremely hygienic and pristine, and a great impression in this sense can be created by the use of all white.
Subway tiles in white and with grey grouting can create a textured and impactful effect.
This striking facade would surely not have had the same effect in any other color.
The use of white everywhere in this kitchen creates a weightless effect, and almost makes it look like all the features are floating.
You would be surprised to see the depth created by using only different tones of white. Here, we can see the effect enhanced by the addition of LED lighting on the kitchen counters.
The strong white against these other neutrals make for a cohesive and natural look.
Whitewashing exposed brick can produce an impressive rustic effect.
All-white figurines of items that are usually in bright hues can make a statement of minimalism that will be hard to ignore.
White and wood is a pair that goes extremely well together. Just take a look at this spectacular house if you need any convincing!
Here again, we can see the white and wood combination with great success, but a lighter timber is used. There is thus a lot you can play with when it comes to this combination.
If you have an all-white room, you can make it stand out by adding a few strategic bold prints.
White can be full of depth when you add rich textures and engraved objects.
Stripped-down features will find fulfillment in white.
White objects will come to life when they have depth and form.
Using alternative rhythms and lines with all-white compositions will make it pop and bring great visual interest.