Making a statement with white: 18 examples

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern Bathroom
When you think of white, making a statement is not the first thing that comes to mind. This tone has been reserved for the background, as base or foundation for so many home spaces, but never really as the star of the show. White creates space, making an area look larger and more profound. It is also a clean slate which you can then color in with whichever effect you choose. For these reasons, white is a staple of any interior, and is often taken for granted.

Today, however, we want to honor white and its contribution to the design world by looking at how it can be utilized as a statement color—the main event. You might be incredulous as to how we could do this, but wait until you see the images below! These examples will quickly convince you that white can have a major visual impact when employed correctly. So, sit back and enjoy the ride!

1. The all-white kitchen.

APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern Kitchen
Time2dsign

Time2dsign
Time2dsign
Time2dsign

We've all heard of the all-white kitchen, but it can be easy to underestimate its impact. In this image, we can see the white tiles, wall and cabinets, but a sense of depth and emphasis is brought to the picture by the addition of grey and black outlines and accents. 

2. Pristine bathroom..

APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern Bathroom
Time2dsign

Time2dsign
Time2dsign
Time2dsign

The bathroom is a place we'd like to think of as supremely hygienic and pristine, and a great impression in this sense can be created by the use of all white.  

3. Accented subway tiles.

APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern Bathroom
Time2dsign

Time2dsign
Time2dsign
Time2dsign

Subway tiles in white and with grey grouting can create a textured and impactful effect.

4. The facade.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This striking facade would surely not have had the same effect in any other color. 

5. Floating effects.

White gloss kitchen Greengage Interiors Modern Kitchen MDF White Pyram,Smeg,Corian,Gessi
Greengage Interiors

White gloss kitchen

Greengage Interiors
Greengage Interiors
Greengage Interiors

The use of white everywhere in this kitchen creates a weightless effect, and almost makes it look like all the features are floating.

6. Bright whites and off-whites.

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

You would be surprised to see the depth created by using only different tones of white. Here, we can see the effect enhanced by the addition of LED lighting on the kitchen counters. 

7. Against beiges and neutrals.

White Timeless, Angola, Spaceroom - Interior Design Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design

Spaceroom - Interior Design
Spaceroom—Interior Design
Spaceroom - Interior Design

The strong white against these other neutrals make for a cohesive and natural look. 

8. Brickwork.

White Brick Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
Tektura Wallcoverings

White Brick

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

Whitewashing exposed brick can produce an impressive rustic effect.

9. Decorative pieces.

Products, White Mint White Mint HouseholdAccessories & decoration
White Mint

Products

White Mint
White Mint
White Mint

All-white figurines of items that are usually in bright hues can make a statement of minimalism that will be hard to ignore. 

10. Rhythm and texture.

white house, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

11. White against wood.

Vov bathtub, Mastella Design Mastella Design BathroomBathtubs & showers Synthetic White
Mastella Design

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

White and wood is a pair that goes extremely well together. Just take a look at this spectacular house if you need any convincing!

12. Playing with hues.

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern Houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Here again, we can see the white and wood combination with great success, but a lighter timber is used. There is thus a lot you can play with when it comes to this combination. 

13. Bold prints.

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern Houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

If you have an all-white room, you can make it stand out by adding a few strategic bold prints. 

14. Textures and engravings.

Lovely White Elegance Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd Dining roomChairs & benches Flax/Linen White
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd

Lovely White Elegance

Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd

White can be full of depth when you add rich textures and engraved objects. 

15. Geometry.

Hula mirror in White Loaf HouseholdAccessories & decoration mirror,white,wooden,shelving,shelf,round,circular
Loaf

Hula mirror in White

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

White forms in geometric shapes can have a big impact.

16. Streamlined.

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping 99chairs BedroomBeds & headboards
99chairs

White, classic, scandinavian sleeping

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Stripped-down features will find fulfillment in white.

17. 3D.

Heraldry Large White Modern Indoor Planter Artificial Green Interior landscaping White white planter,modern planter,scandinavian planter,geometric planter,white plant pot,indoor planter,plant pots,planters
Artificial Green

Heraldry Large White Modern Indoor Planter

Artificial Green
Artificial Green
Artificial Green

White objects will come to life when they have depth and form. 

18. Alternatives.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomSinks
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

Using alternative rhythms and lines with all-white compositions will make it pop and bring great visual interest. 

Economic ideas for candles in your home
How do you use white in your own home to make a statement?

