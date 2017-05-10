Your browser is out-of-date.

Pastels: the new trend you have to see

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Home Accessories 2016, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic
The nature of trends is that they are transient. They come and go, bounded to the whimsy of fashion. However, trends encapsulate something powerful of our historical and cultural contexts and are thus significant enough to heed. Although there are surely those who are motivated to follow trends purely because of social status and to keep up with the Joneses, but there is a reason why so many of us are attracted to and inspired by popular trends at any given time. Trends express something of the collective consciousness, mutual cultural evolution, and how our aesthetic standards are shaped by our social and political contexts. Therefore, it is wise to opt for timeless basics, but there is a lot of value in incorporating trends, especially if you like it independently!

Today we will look at an interior design trend that has been building steam for quite some time, and that we find absolutely charming. Pastels are the gentle caresses of color which can improve any contemporary interior. Whether it is dreamy blues or sultry beiges, there is a pastel to suit every room and style. See for yourself…

1. Bathroom beautiful.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto KitchenSinks & taps
These gorgeous breezy mint tiles are the perfect addition to this minimalist bathroom. The glass tiles work perfectly in the subway layout, and the lightness of the color hue creates a stately elegance for the bathroom. 

2. Whites to gray.

Lovely White Elegance Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd Dining roomChairs & benches Flax/Linen White
The pastel grays we see in this image, work wonders in combination with matte white to create a luxurious and textured atmosphere. 

3. Lightness in the bedroom.

​Go Natural with Soft Pastels! Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd BedroomBeds & headboards Flax/Linen Grey
The neutral pastels used in this bedroom gives it a light and open feeling, perfect for relaxation!

4. Luminous.

Coloured Glass Pendant Lights rigby & mac Living roomLighting
In a creative twist, we find pastel-tinted glass bulbs as lamps for these ceiling lights. The gentle colors bring intrigue without looking tacky. 

5. Balancing geometry.

​Art Deco Inspired Geometry a Must! Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Flax/Linen Grey
A solid, neutral pastel can be well balanced by some bold prints and geometric influences.

6. Details.

Pastel Vases by House Doctor rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration Ceramic pastel,vases,turquoise,pink,house doctor
The subtle beauty of pastel colors makes it conducive for use in many shapes and forms, even in delicate objects around the house. 

7. Texture.

​Add a Touch of Boldness Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd BedroomBeds & headboards Flax/Linen Beige upholstered bed,designer bed,luxury bed linen,designer cushions
Using neutral pastels in combination with rich textures creates a composition which is full, yet not overpowering to the senses. 

8. Modernist.

Bedroom, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern Bedroom
9. Variance.

Different hues of blue pastels create variance in this room, but still allows for a cohesive and relaxing composition. 

So, if you like these trendy pastels, but hunger for other styles as well, take a look at these inspiring eclectic decor ideas for your home. 

A London apartment with outrageous style!
Which is your favourite pastel color?

