Pastels: the new trend you have to see

The nature of trends is that they are transient. They come and go, bounded to the whimsy of fashion. However, trends encapsulate something powerful of our historical and cultural contexts and are thus significant enough to heed. Although there are surely those who are motivated to follow trends purely because of social status and to keep up with the Joneses, but there is a reason why so many of us are attracted to and inspired by popular trends at any given time. Trends express something of the collective consciousness, mutual cultural evolution, and how our aesthetic standards are shaped by our social and political contexts. Therefore, it is wise to opt for timeless basics, but there is a lot of value in incorporating trends, especially if you like it independently!

Today we will look at an interior design trend that has been building steam for quite some time, and that we find absolutely charming. Pastels are the gentle caresses of color which can improve any contemporary interior. Whether it is dreamy blues or sultry beiges, there is a pastel to suit every room and style. See for yourself…