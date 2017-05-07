3 easy and low cost balcony transformations

We talk a lot about how to jazz up small or boring gardens, but if you've been reading about our ideas and feeling a little left out, as all you have to work with is a balcony, then this is the article for you! We wanted to see how gardeners have inspired seriously cool balcony transformations and wow, did we find some finished projects that gave us a wealth of ideas, so we know they will inspire you too! With summer in the not too distant future, now's the time to get your balcony looking amazing and ready to enjoy in the sunshine, so come with us now as we show you three beautiful slices of outdoor heaven!
Can we call this a balcony? We might be pushing the definition a little bit, but it is a valuable little slice of outdoor space that, as it stands, looks gray, dirty and uninspiring! It became so much more though!
What a dramatic difference some faux grass, which will need no ongoing maintenance, and some pretty box topiaries have made! This looks like a proper little bijou garden now!
How charming does the ledge look now, from inside the apartment? With a pretty view already, of the heritage buildings opposite, the extra touch of some greenery has really lifted the entire look!
The size of this balcony is wonderful and offers so much in the way of potential, but left as a beige tiled outdoor space, it looks a little lackluster! There was a plan afoot, however!
Woah! The laying of artificial grass was the first step in this transformation and what a massive difference it made, all on its own! This is n't the only thing that was done though, as plenty more was in the pipeline!
Isn't it fantastic what an impact a few potted plants and flowers can make? This looks every inch a high-end miniature garden now and some pops of color really distract the eye from noticing that the grass itself is fake!
There is even space for a colorful bistro dining set out here! A great way to really get the full benefit of the space, not to mention the charming views, we can imagine breakfast out here being a real treat!
The real proof of how successful this transformation is, is how it looks from alternative views and wow! We bet all of the neighbors here are superbly jealous! A really pretty little haven, this is such an improvement on what was there initially!
A small balcony shouldn't be hindered to beauty, but nobody appears to have told the owners of this space! Balconies are such a valuable resource, so we are delighted that this one was rescued!
Covering the ironwork with some organic material has made for such a pretty little balcony here! A few potted plants were the perfect finishing touch and suddenly, this previously very plain little balcony looks like a haven of greenery!
Even the view of the balcony from inside the apartment here is charming! It really makes for a truly lovely home, inside and out. What a success!
