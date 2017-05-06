Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxury living? This apartment's got it licked!

Apartment Remodel on West 52nd St., KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Minimalist bedroom
Talk about a home with a view! Today, we are going to show you an extraordinary apartment that was completely remodeled by a talented team of interior designers in order to offer not only the utmost in luxury living, but also inspired ways to take advantage of the spectacular urban views that are on offer. You'll love the simple color schemes, decorative touches that are so unfussy that they are almost unnoticeable and fantastic use of natural light, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!

Those views!

We gave you fair warning that there were incredible views on offer in this apartment and here is the proof! Installing the largest possible windows has allowed for extravagant amounts of sunlight to pour into the living room and had really amplified the understated yet elegant design. The wood flooring is amazing, but just look at the subtle furniture as well! Symmetry is being used here as a fabulous layout tool, but this isn't the only gorgeous room!

Artistic touches.

What better way to accessorize a lovely space than with some striking and personal art? You'll find a plethora of unique touches, such as this picture, throughout the home, but we have to take a moment to admire the dining table too. Marble? What a decadent choice!

Understated color.

Never mind the fact that gray is fantastically popular right now, it offers the ideal neutral backdrop for a luxurious bedroom that also happens to have world-class views! Pared back storage and a few opulent textiles, such as a thick pile rug, are all that was needed to finish this lovely room to perfection!

Beauty in the bathroom.

You didn't think that an apartment of this caliber would fall short when it came to the bathroom, did you? You were wrong, if you did! A classically elegant monochrome finish and dual wash stations offer everything needed, in terms of functionality and aesthetics and the theme was also continued in the water closet!

Small but special.

Even in here, the luxury finishes don't stop! Contemporary white suite items keep the look clean and vibrant, while polished hardware and romantic little touches, such as fresh flowers, add so much charm. Are bathrooms meant to be this sweet and inviting? 

Always high-end.

We thought we'd finish by showing you just how committed to luxury this apartment is, as even a room as small as the water closet has been decked out in classic, yet expensive, marble. Everywhere you look in this apartment, you find contemporary touches mixed with high-end materials and the finished look is so classic and covetable. Dreamy!

