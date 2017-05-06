Your browser is out-of-date.

Using wood in your home's decor and structure

Önwall. Handmade wood mosaic tiles. , Önwall Önwall Walls & flooringTiles Wood
We are always fascinated to see the ways in which innovative interior designers and architects seeks to use natural wood in and around a home and today, we want to get you in on the action as well! We've found a host of incredible projects, each of which has natural wood at the very epicenter of their genius and we just know that you'll be giving a whole lot of thought as to how you can replicate the gorgeous good looks. Let's take a peek and get you really inspired!

A little of everything!

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Living room Wood Wood effect
Storage, furniture and flooring all in natural wood? It should look too much, but it looks amazing!

Open-plan and perfect.

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Just look at this kitchen! Boxed in with natural wood, it looks so organic and matches the rest of the room!

Wood doesn't have to overshadow everything.

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Rustic style bathroom Wood Wood effect
A single vanity unit in this bathroom is enough to add some natural style and simple warmth.

A show-stopping focal point.

nionohama-apartment-house-renovation, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
How about one piece of really eye-catching wooden furniture, to give your hallway a lift?

For a traditional purpose.

cafe CICERO, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Living room Glass Black
Wooden dining tables are a steadfast favorite for a reason! What better way to introduce an accent material?

As a key structure.

Yamashina House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style houses Wood Beige
So many people cover up the roof joists that hold their house together, but why? They look amazing, when left exposed!

For warmth and security.

Otsu House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Scandinavian style dining room Wood Beige
We love all these warm wooden accents and just look how secure and almost stately the door looks!

For improved functionality!

Otsu House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Kitchen Wood Beige
What can be prettier and more fit for purpose than a wooden kitchen? Easy to fit and simple to maintain!

As a retro design touch.

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor Royal Family _ design labor Office spaces & stores
If beaded curtains aren't quite your thing, maybe veneer curtains can be! These suspended tiles are so unique!

To integrate your garden.

Table en bois de palette, Wood BC Wood BC Living roomSide tables & trays
Naturally, you want to draw your wood fascination out into the garden, for a cohesive design, so how about gorgeous patio furniture?

As a tribute to nature.

Tree trunk lamp from Lapland - Kelo wood homify Commercial spaces Wood Wood effect Gastronomy
Tree trunk lamp from Lapland—Kelo wood

Using rotten tree stumps as garden lights is not only a stylish idea, it's ingenious!

For a different kind of mosaic.

Grid2 Önwall Walls & flooringTiles Wood
Grid2

Anyone can have ceramic mosaic tiles on their walls, but how about wooden ones? Stunning!

We hope we gave you a few ideas for using wood in your home, but if you fancy some more, take a look at this article: 20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.

Is wood the right material for you?

