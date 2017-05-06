Using wood in your home's decor and structure

We are always fascinated to see the ways in which innovative interior designers and architects seeks to use natural wood in and around a home and today, we want to get you in on the action as well! We've found a host of incredible projects, each of which has natural wood at the very epicenter of their genius and we just know that you'll be giving a whole lot of thought as to how you can replicate the gorgeous good looks. Let's take a peek and get you really inspired!
Storage, furniture and flooring all in natural wood? It should look too much, but it looks amazing!
Just look at this kitchen! Boxed in with natural wood, it looks so organic and matches the rest of the room!
A single vanity unit in this bathroom is enough to add some natural style and simple warmth.
How about one piece of really eye-catching wooden furniture, to give your hallway a lift?
Wooden dining tables are a steadfast favorite for a reason! What better way to introduce an accent material?
So many people cover up the roof joists that hold their house together, but why? They look amazing, when left exposed!
We love all these warm wooden accents and just look how secure and almost stately the door looks!
What can be prettier and more fit for purpose than a wooden kitchen? Easy to fit and simple to maintain!
If beaded curtains aren't quite your thing, maybe veneer curtains can be! These suspended tiles are so unique!
Naturally, you want to draw your wood fascination out into the garden, for a cohesive design, so how about gorgeous patio furniture?
Using rotten tree stumps as garden lights is not only a stylish idea, it's ingenious!
Anyone can have ceramic mosaic tiles on their walls, but how about wooden ones? Stunning!
We hope we gave you a few ideas for using wood in your home, but if you fancy some more, take a look at this article: 20 Beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.